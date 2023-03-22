UP PCS J Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducts the UP PCS J Recruitment to choose eligible candidates for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) post. The Pay Scale for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) post is Rs. 9000-14550 (Revised Pay Scale Rs. 27700-770-35090- 920-40450-1080-44770).

Get All Details About UP PCS J Salary

UP PCS J Salary 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducts the UP PCS J examination annually to choose eligible candidates for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) post. The UPPCS Judiciary salary comprises basic pay and allowances as prescribed by the Uttar Pradesh state government. For this year, the commission has announced 303 vacancies for UPPCS Judicial Services.

The UP PCS J Preliminary 2023 exam result was announced recently on 16th March 2023 and the UP PCS J main exam is scheduled for 23rd May to 25th May 2023.

Candidates can read this article till the end to know about the UP PCS J annual package, salary structure, perks, job profile and career growth.

UP PCS J Calendar

UP PCS J Events Important Dates UP PCS J Notification Released 10th December 2022 UP PCS J Application Form Commences 10th December 2022 UP PCS J Application Form Filling Ends 10th January 2023 UP PCS J Prelims Exam Date 12th February 2023 UP PCS J Prelims Result 16th March 2023 UP PCS J Main Exam 23rd May to 25th May 2023

UP PCS J Annual Package

The UP PCS J annual package comprises the basic pay, allowances namely, DA, HRA, CCA etc. The monthly salary for the UPPCS Judiciary service also comprises of the applicable monthly NPS deductions. The Commission has earlier prescribed a pay scale, of 9000-14,500. However, the same has been revised, and the new pay scale is Rs. 27700-770-35090- 920-40450-1080-44770.

Considering this, the UP PCS Judiciary monthly salary is calculated as Rs 65,000. With this, a Civil Judge, UP PCS J is expected to draw an annual package equal to Rs 7.8 lakhs.

UP PCS J Salary Structure

A Civil Judge (Junio Division) will draw a salary within the Pay Scale Rs. 9000-14550 (Revised Pay Scale Rs. 27700-770-35090- 920-40450-1080-44770) after qualifying for the UP PCS J examination. There are three rounds in the selection process, preliminary, main, and interview round and each of them has to be qualified separately.

The prescribed pay level for a UP PCS Judiciary is level 9 and the basic pay assigned to this level is Rs 56, 100. The UP PCS J monthly salary includes basic pay accompanied by allowances namely, DA, HRA, TA, and CCA. Presently, a Civil Judge is entitled to get 17% DA on his basic pay as per the rules of the state government.

Below is the detailed UP PCS J salary structure:

Details UP PCS J Salary Structure Basic INR 56,100 Dearness Allowance INR 9537 Gross Salary INR 70,000 UP PCS J In Hand Salary INR 65,000

Perks and Allowances

Apart from the basic salary, a UP PCS Judiciary is also eligible to draw perks and allowances as admissible to their profile. These allowances are calculated on the basic pay drawn by the candidate. Check for the allowances in the section below.

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Dearness Allowance (DA)

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

Transport Allowance (TA)

Free Accommodation

Personal Vehicles

UP PCS J Job Profile

Candidates who join the department by clearing all the rounds of the UP PCS J selection process, preliminary, main, and interview round get an appointment on the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). As a Civil Judge, the candidates have to perform the following set of duties:

Conducting trials in civil cases, including those related to property, family disputes, and contracts Interpreting laws, analysing evidence, and issuing judgments in cases Maintaining records of cases and ensuring that the court proceedings are conducted in an orderly manner Hearing and resolving disputes between parties and ensuring that justice is served Performing administrative duties related to the court, such as managing court staff and overseeing court operations

UP PCS J Career Growth and Promotions

A Civil Judge is an entry-level position in UP Judicial Services. Post appointment, the candidates get a lot of opportunities to get promotions to higher profiles. The candidates can write and qualify for the internal exams conducted from time to time after completing a certain period of service. Below is the promotional hierarchy for the UPPCS Judicial Services: