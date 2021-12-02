UP Police SI Answer Key 2021 Soon @uppbpb.gov.in, Check Updates Here

UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) will soon release UP Police SI Answer Key. Check Updates Below.

UP Police SI Answer Key 2021: UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB), Lucknow has published a notification regarding the answer key of the UP Police SI Exam. UP Police SI Exam has been concluded today i.e. on 02 November 2021. As per the notice, UP Police SI Answer Key for each shift shall be released soon on ppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam should bookmark this page for UP SI Answer Key Link Updates.

The candidates shall also be expected to submit objection if they found any answer incorrect in the answer key.

UP Police SI Exam was conducted from 12 to 17 November 2021, 20 to 25 November 2021 and from 27 November to 02 December 2021 in three shifts i.e. from 9 AM to 11 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and 4 PM to 6 PM. There were 120 questions of 400 marks.

Candidates who would score 35 marks in each subject and 50% Marks overall shall be qualified in the written exam. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the PET/PST Round.

The recruitment is being done for filling up 9534 SI Civil Polce, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer

How to Download UP Police SI Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of UPPRPB - uppbpb.gov.in Click on the answer key link given on the homepage Download UP Police Answer Key 2021

UP Police SI Answer Key Notice Link