UP Police SI Civil Police Result 2026 OUT at uppbpb.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB, has released the final results for the post of the Sub Inspector Civil Police and Equivalent posts for direct Recruitment-2025, under the advertisement number 03/2025. Candidates will be able to download their final results on the official website of the UPPRPB. The result has been released in a PDF format with the registration number and the candidate's name. The Board has also released the UP Police SI (Civil) Direct Recruitment 2025 results category-wise.

Direct Link to UP Sub Inspector Civil Police Result

Candidates can also check their result for the post of Sub Inspector Civil Police and its Equivalent post by login. The candidates will have to use their registration number and date of birth. Candidates can use the direct link to view their results, which has been given below:-