UP Police SI Civil Police Result 2026 OUT at uppbpb.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here
The UPPRPB has announced the final results for the Sub Inspector Civil Police and Equivalent posts for direct Recruitment-2025, under the advertisement number 03/2025. Candidates can check their results using the direct link given below.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB, has released the final results for the post of the Sub Inspector Civil Police and Equivalent posts for direct Recruitment-2025, under the advertisement number 03/2025. Candidates will be able to download their final results on the official website of the UPPRPB. The result has been released in a PDF format with the registration number and the candidate's name. The Board has also released the UP Police SI (Civil) Direct Recruitment 2025 results category-wise.
Direct Link to UP Sub Inspector Civil Police Result
Candidates can also check their result for the post of Sub Inspector Civil Police and its Equivalent post by login. The candidates will have to use their registration number and date of birth. Candidates can use the direct link to view their results, which has been given below:-
|UP Sub Inspector Civil Police Result Direct Recruitment 2025 Final Result
|Direct Link
UP Police SI (Civil)Result 2026 Post Wise Link
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB, has released the final results for the Sub Inspector Civil Police and its Equivalent post for Direct Recruitment 2025 under the advertisement number 03/2025. The result has been released in a PDF format, with the registration number of the candidate and the candidate's name. Those candidates who appeared for the UP Sub Inspector Civil Police Exam can check their results on the official website of the UPPRPB. Candidates can also use the direct link given below to access their final result.
|
Post Name
|
Direct Link
|
Sub Inspector Civil Police
|
Platoon Commander PAC/Sub Inspector (AP)
|
Platoon Commander / Sub Inspector SSF
|
Female Sub-Inspector Civil Police for Female Battalion(PC)
Steps to Download the UP Police SI Civil Result 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the final results of the Uttar Pradesh Sub Inspector Civil Police and its Equivalent Post from the official website.
- Visit the official website of the UPPRPB, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in
- In the latest news section, search for the notice for the final results for the Sub Inspector Civil Police and its Equivalent Post Direct Recruitment 2025 under advertisement number 03/2025.
- Click on it, and the candidate will be directed to the result page.
- Check the related result PDF as per the category and the post applied for, and use Ctrl F to find your name.
- Download it for further reference.
Key Highlights of UP SI Civil Police Direct Recruitment 2025
UPPRPB will recruit for 4543 posts under the advertisment number 03/2025. The UPPRPB received around 15 lakhs online application for this recruitment. The exam was held in 75 districts on March 14 and 15, 2026. Following the decalration of the final result, the qualified candidates will move to next stage which include PST (Physical Standard Test), PET (Physical Efficiency Test), and document verification processes.
|Features
|About
|Conducting Body
|Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board
|Post Name
|Sub Inspector Civil Post and Equivalent Posts
|Advertisment Number
|PRPB-B (Sub Inspector)-03/2025
|Total Posts
|4543
|Total Number of Applications Received
|15,75,760
|Selection Process
|
The distribution of the 4542 post inlcudes 4242 Sub Inspector (Civil Police), 135 Platoon Commanders/PAC, 60 SIs in the Special Security Force, and 106 Women Sub Inspector.The final merit list for the UP SI Civil Police and Equivalent posts was made based on various factors which included normalised scores,merit, candidate preference, and reservation rules.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.