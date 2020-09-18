UP Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2020 for 73 RO, Assistant & Other Posts, Apply Online @upvidhanparishad.nic.in

UP Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Circle Writer, Review Officer (Accounts), Research Assistant, Security Assistant, Editor, Special Officer Publication & Servicer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPLCS Recruitment 2020 on official website upvidhanparishad.nic.in from 18 September to 12 October 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 18 September 2020

Last Date of Application - 12 October 2020

UP Vidhan Parishad Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 73

Review Officer - 19

Additional Private Secretary - 23

Circle Writer - 09

Review Officer (Accounts) - 01

Research Assistant - 03

Security Assistant - 06

Editor - 01

Special Officer Publication - 01

Servicer - 10

Eligibility Criteria for RO, Assistant & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates can check the educational qualification for above-mentioned posts below

Age Limit:

Review Officer - 30 to 40 years

Additional Private Secretary - 21 to 40 years

Circle Writer - 22 to 40 years

Review Officer (Accounts) - 21 to 40 years

Research Assistant - 21 to 40 years

Security Assistant - 21 to 40 years

Editor - 21 to 40 years

Special Officer Publication - 21 to 40 years

Servicer - 18 to 40 years

How to apply for UP Vidhan Parishad RO, Assistant & Other Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UP Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2020 from 18 September to 12 October 2020.

UP Vidhan Parishad Recruitment Notification PDF