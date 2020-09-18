UP Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2020 for 73 RO, Assistant & Other Posts, Apply Online @upvidhanparishad.nic.in

UP Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Secretariat (UPLCS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Circle Writer, Review Officer (Accounts), Research Assistant, Security Assistant, Editor, Special Officer Publication & Servicer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPLCS Recruitment 2020 on official website upvidhanparishad.nic.in from 18 September to 12 October 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 18 September 2020
- Last Date of Application - 12 October 2020
UP Vidhan Parishad Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 73
- Review Officer - 19
- Additional Private Secretary - 23
- Circle Writer - 09
- Review Officer (Accounts) - 01
- Research Assistant - 03
- Security Assistant - 06
- Editor - 01
- Special Officer Publication - 01
- Servicer - 10
Eligibility Criteria for RO, Assistant & Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
The candidates can check the educational qualification for above-mentioned posts below
Age Limit:
- Review Officer - 30 to 40 years
- Additional Private Secretary - 21 to 40 years
- Circle Writer - 22 to 40 years
- Review Officer (Accounts) - 21 to 40 years
- Research Assistant - 21 to 40 years
- Security Assistant - 21 to 40 years
- Editor - 21 to 40 years
- Special Officer Publication - 21 to 40 years
- Servicer - 18 to 40 years
How to apply for UP Vidhan Parishad RO, Assistant & Other Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UP Vidhan Parishad Recruitment 2020 from 18 September to 12 October 2020.
UP Vidhan Parishad Recruitment Notification PDF