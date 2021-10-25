UPHJS Result 2021 Released @allahabadhighcourt.in, Download AHS Prelims Selection List, Cut-Off Here

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad or Allahabad High Court has released the result of the candidates who appeared UP Higher Judicial Service Exam 2021 (UP HJS 2021).

UPHJS Result 2021 Download: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad or Allahabad High Court has released the result of the candidates who appeared UP Higher Judicial Service Exam 2021 (UP HJS 2021). A selection list containing the roll numbers of selected candidates shall also be uploaded on the official website - allahabadhighcourt.in. Candidates can download Allahabad High Court Result from the court website.

UPHJS Result Link is given in this article. Candidates can download AHC Result by visiting the prescribed link:

UPHJS Marks Download 2021

UPHJS Result 2021 Download

UPHJS Exam Cut-Off 2021

UR - 63 Marks

OBC - 55 Marks

SC - 45 Marks

ST - 45 Marks

UPHJS Maine Exam 2021

A total of 1837 candidates have qualified in the prelims exam. Those candidates whose roll number is available in the list will be called for mains exam.

How to Download UPHJS Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of AHC - allahabadhighcourt.in

Click on ‘Recruitment’ Tab given at the bottom of the homepage

Now, click on the link reads - ‘Marks of Preliminary Examination of Direct Recruitment to UPHJS-2020’

You will find the link to check your UPHJS Marks 2021 - apps.allahabadhighcourt.in/recruit/hjs2020/hjs-marks-prem.jsp

Login into your account using your Login ID and Password and check your marks

You can also download UPHJS Result PDF by clicking on the link given against ‘Result of Preliminary Examination of Direct Recruitment to UPHJS-2020’

UPHJS Exam 2021 was conducted on 05 September 2021 for filling the vacant post of District Judge. A total of 98 vacancies shall be filled through this exam.