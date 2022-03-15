UPPCL Camp Assistant Admit Card 2022 Out @upenergy.in: Check Direct Link Here

UPPCL Camp Assistant Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Camp Assistant Grade 3 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the Camp Assistant Grade 3 Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.www.upenergy.in/uppcl.

The candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card and appear for the exam prior 1 hour to the commencement of the exam. Candidates can download UPPCL Camp Assistant Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPPCL Camp Assistant Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in. Click on the 'Vacancy/Results' Section. Then, the notification page will be opened. Click on the link that reads 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "CAMP ASSISTANT-GRADE-III" AGAINST ADVT. No. 04/VSA/2021/SS'. Then, the login page will be opened. Enter your crediential details and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download UPPCL Camp Assistant Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UPPCL Camp Assistant Admit Card 2022

Candidates are advised to check the exam date and time on the admit card and carry a copy of the admit card on the day of the exam. Candidates are also required to bring a valid id (Employee ID/Aadhar Card/Photograph/College ID/Voter ID/Bank Pass Book with the photograph/Any other ID proof issued by a Gazetted Officer/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License) on the day of exam. No candidate will be permitted to appear in the exam without id and admit card. Candidates can directly download UPPCL Camp Assistant Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the admit card.

This drive is being done to recruit 49 vacancies of Camp Assistant 3 Posts. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test (CBT) & Proficiency Test (Typing and Short Writing).