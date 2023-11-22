UPPCL TG2 Answer Key 2023 Out at uppcl.org: Raise Objection Before 25 Nov

UPPCL TG2 Answer Key 2023: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) released the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Technician Grade 2 (TG2). The answer can be accessed through the official website of UPPCL. However, the direct link to download the UPPCL Answer Key is given in this article below.
The candidates will have to log in using their credentials including User ID and Password on the official website. The direct link is given below.
UPPCL TG2 Answer Key
UPPCL TG2 Answer Key Objection Details
The candidates can submit their Objections from 22 to 25 November in case they find the answer incorrect in the official answer key through the provided link above. The link for submission of objection shall not be available thereafter. They are required to click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise their objections.
uppcl.org TG2 Answer Key Highlights
Name of the Organization
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited
Vacancies
891
Exam Date
03, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 17 November 2023
Answer Key Date
22 November
Credentials
User Name
Password
Official Website
https://uppcl.org
How to Download UPPCL TG2 Answer Key 2023 ?
The candidates can follow the steps given below in this article to download their answer key from the website of the UPPCL
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPCL -uppcl.org
Step 2: Go to ‘Vacancy/Result’ Tab given on the homepage
Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to login into your account
Step 4: Download UPPCL Technician Answer Key
UPPCL TG2 Result 2023
The result will be announced in due course of time. The result is expected in the month of December or Jnauary.