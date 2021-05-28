Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: 3620 Vacancies for MO Posts, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is going to release a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer (MO). Details Here

Created On: May 28, 2021 11:43 IST
UPPSC Recruitment 2021
UPPSC Recruitment 2021
UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is going to release a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer (MO).  As per media reports, UPPSC MO Application will be invited from today i.e. on 28 May 2021 on official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for UPPSC MO Registration will be 28 June 2021. However, the last date for submitting fee is 25 June 2021

More than 3000 vacancies are available for the posts in various specialists  under the Department of Medical and Health Services (Allopathy). UPPSC MO Recruitment has been taken due to prevailing situation of corona. The third wave of Corona is also expected to come. In such a situation, there is no shortage of doctors and other experts. Hence, the government has decided to release the medical officer notice. According to  Commission Secretary Jagdish, UPPSC MO Notification regarding the recruitment rules, conditions and qualifications will be available to the candidates on the website.

Candidates can check more details on UP MO Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process below:

UPPSC Website

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application - 28 May 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application - 28 June 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application fee - 25 June 2021

UPPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 3620

  • Gynecologist
  • Anesthetist
  • Pediatrician
  • Radiologist
  • Pathologist
  • General Surgeon
  • General Physician
  • Ophthalmologist
  • Orthopedician
  • ENT Specialist
  • Dermatologist
  • Psychiatrist
  • Micro Biologist
  • Forensic Specialist
  • Public Health Specialist.

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC MO Posts

Educational Qualification: 

Medical Degree / Diploma.

For more details, check detailed notification PDF

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age : 21 Years.
  • Maximum Age : NA
  • Age Relaxation As per UPPSC Rules.

How to Apply for UPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPSC MO 2021 Recruitment through official website from 28 May to 28 June 2021.

Application Fee:

  • General / OBC : 105/-
  • SC / ST : 65/-
  • PH : 25/-
  • Pay the Exam Fee Through SBI Mops or E Challan Fee Mode Only

FAQ

What is the last date for UPPSC MO Application Fee?

25 June 2021

What is the application fee for General for UP MO Recruitment 2021 ?

Rs. 105

What is the last date for UPPSC MO Application Form ?

28 June 2021

What is the starting date for UPPSC MO Application ?

28 May 2021
