UPPSC Recruitment 2021: 3620 Vacancies for MO Posts, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is going to release a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer (MO). As per media reports, UPPSC MO Application will be invited from today i.e. on 28 May 2021 on official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for UPPSC MO Registration will be 28 June 2021. However, the last date for submitting fee is 25 June 2021

More than 3000 vacancies are available for the posts in various specialists under the Department of Medical and Health Services (Allopathy). UPPSC MO Recruitment has been taken due to prevailing situation of corona. The third wave of Corona is also expected to come. In such a situation, there is no shortage of doctors and other experts. Hence, the government has decided to release the medical officer notice. According to Commission Secretary Jagdish, UPPSC MO Notification regarding the recruitment rules, conditions and qualifications will be available to the candidates on the website.

Candidates can check more details on UP MO Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process below:

UPPSC Website

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application - 28 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application - 28 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee - 25 June 2021

UPPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 3620

Gynecologist

Anesthetist

Pediatrician

Radiologist

Pathologist

General Surgeon

General Physician

Ophthalmologist

Orthopedician

ENT Specialist

Dermatologist

Psychiatrist

Micro Biologist

Forensic Specialist

Public Health Specialist.

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Degree / Diploma.

For more details, check detailed notification PDF

Age Limit:

Minimum Age : 21 Years.

Maximum Age : NA

Age Relaxation As per UPPSC Rules.

How to Apply for UPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPSC MO 2021 Recruitment through official website from 28 May to 28 June 2021.

Application Fee: