UPPSC RO ARO 2016 Exam Centre Choice Link Available @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPPSC RO ARO 2016 Exam Centre Choice Link: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has activated the link for exam centre for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Exam 2016. The candidates who have applied for UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2016 can change their exam centre through official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC RO ARO 2016 Exam Centre Change Link is given below. The candidates can also choose their exam centre through the link. The last date for changing the centre is 25 August 2020. The candidates can choose three centres from the 17 available centres including Agra, Ayodhaya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Muradabad, Prayagraj, Raebareli and Varanasi.

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Centre Choice Link

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Centre Notice

How to Select UPPSC RO ARO Exam Centre 2016 ?

Go to official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in Click on “Submit Examination District :- CLICK HERE TO "SUBMIT THE CHOICE OF THE DISTRICT FOR RO/ARO (PRE) EXAM-2016” Click on ‘SUBMIT EXAMINATION DISTRICT CHOICE’ Enter your details Change UP RO/ARO Exam Centre

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 13 September 2020. UPPSC RO ARO Prelims exam will have two papers i.e. Paper I (General Studies) and Paper II (General Hindi) of two-hour time duration and of 200 Marks.

Shortlisted candidates will appear for the mains exam which is scheduled to be held on 19 September 2020.

Earlier, the commission had invited applications for 361 Posts of Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer Auditor, Assistant Accountant, Statistical Assistant, and Investigator cum Computer, Legal Assistant, Assistant Malaria Officer, Junior Auditor and Inspector Legal Measurement posts in the various departments. The exam was cancelled due to the paper leak.