UPPSC Prelims Result 2020 Out for RO/ARO Posts @uppsc.up.nic.in, 5754 Candidates Qualified

UPPSC Prelims Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the Prelims Result for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Posts on its official website. A total of 5754 candidates have been qualified for the Mains Exam for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Posts. All those candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims exam can check the result available on the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Prelims Result of the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (General Selection and Special Selection ) Exam 2016 has been uploaded on its official website.

Selection has been done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Prelims Exam conducted on 20 September 2020. A total of 385122 candidates have applied for the Prelims exam out of which 140301 candidates appeared in the Prelims Exam for RO/ARO Exam. A total of 5754 candidates have qualified in the Prelims Exam who will appear for the Mains Exam for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Posts. Commission will upload the Marks/Cut off Marks for the Prelims Exam for RO/ARO Exam on its official website.

All such candidates appeared in the Prelims Exam for RO/ARO Posts can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: UPPSC Prelims Result 2020 for RO/ARO Posts