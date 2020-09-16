BPSC 66th CCE Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 562 posts@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

BPSC 66th PCS Notification 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission has published the notification for 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission has released a total of 562 Posts including Police Services and other.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for BPSC 66th PCS Exam with the official website-www.bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before 20 October 2020. The Process of Online Application will commence from 28 September 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for BPSC 66th PCS Notification 2020. Candidates applying for BPSC 66th PCS Notification 2020 should note that selection process will consists of two stages i.e. Prelims and Mains.

Candidates qualifying the 66th Combined Competitive Pre Exam will be called for Main Exam followed by the interview round. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.



Important Dates for BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 28 September 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 October 2020

Vacancy Details for for BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020:

Total Posts-562

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduate or equivalent from any recognized institution or University.

Age Limit for BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020:

General Male - 37 Years

General Female/ OBC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 40 years

SC / SC (Male/Female) - 42 years

Selection Procedure for BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020

Selection process consists of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview.

BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020: PDF





How to Apply for BPSC 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020:

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the official website as follow: