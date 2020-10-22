UPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for Computer Assistant Posts Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct Link Available Here

UPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for Computer Assistant Posts: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Hindi Computer Typing Skill test for the Computer Assistant posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Hindi Computer Typing Skill test can download their Admit Card from the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

It is noted that candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No., Date of Birth, Gender on the official website to download the UPPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for Computer Assistant posts.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is going to conduct the Hindi Computer Typing Skill Test for Computer Assistant posts from 01 November 2020 at the venue-Shambhu Nath Institute of Engineering and Technology (SIIT), Jhalwa, Prayaagraj.

Commission has released the details of the Program for the Hindi Computer Typing Skill Test which will be conducted in two sessions. Candidates who have qualified for the Typing Skill Test should note that they will have to download all the essentials documents from the official website site of Commission. They will have to attach the essential documents with their application as mentioned in the short notification.

You can download your UPPSC Admit Card 2020 for Computer Assistant Skill Test from the official website. You can download the same also from the direct link given below.

How to Download: UPPSC Computer Assistant Typing Test Admit Card 2020