UPSC 2023: Ishita Kishore UPSC Toppers, Biography, Age

UPSC 2023: The journey of Ishita Kishore who could not clear prelims in the first two attempts not only cleared but topped the prestigious exam on the third attempt.

UPSC 2023: Ishita Kishore, a graduate of Delhi University, secured an AIR 1 in the final Civil Services 2022 result released on May 23, 2023, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). She graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) with a degree in economics in 2017.

Ishita Kishore also worked with the multinational firm Ernst and Young. The younger of two siblings, 26 years old is the daughter of an Air Force officer. She left the job in 2019 to prepare for the prestigious job.

Ishita Kishore topped with political science and international relations as her optional subject had also been a national-level football player and played in Subroto Cup in 2012.

Ishita Kishore UPSC Topper Biography

Talking with a news Agency Ms. Kishore said she used to study for at least eight to nine hours a day to prepare for the examination. Speaking to the news agency PTI, she said that achieving the first rank in the civil services examination was like a 'dream come true' for her and that she would work towards women's empowerment after becoming an IAS officer.

While sharing her success strategy, Ishita said that to accomplish such a tough journey of becoming an IAS officer, one has to be disciplined and sincere to be able to achieve this. "No matter how much intelligent you are, you have to put it in your hours, you have to put it in your work.

She is very thankful to her family and expressed gratitude to her family for constantly supporting and encouraging her.

UPSC IAS 2023

For IAS, IFS, IPS, and other Group A and Group B services, the UPSC recommended 933 applicants, 613 of them were men and 320 of whom were women. There are 14 women and 11 males among the top 25 candidates.

In order to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and Group B services under the Government of India, the UPSC conducts a civil services examination annually in three stages—the preliminary, main, and interview.