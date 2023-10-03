UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 OUT on upsc.gov.in, 6908 Candidates Qualified, Check Merit List

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 has been uploaded by the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in on 03 October 2023. Candidates can check the direct link to download UPSC CDS Result using Name and Roll Number, check steps to download and ssb interview details.

UPSC CDS Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) uploaded the result of the Combined Defence Service Exam 2 Exam on 03 October. The candidates can download the results from the official website of the commission. The result link is available at upsc.gov.in. A total of 6908 candidates qualified for the exam

UPSC CDS 2 Merit List 2023

The direct link to download the UPSC CDS Merit List is given below. The candidates can download the merit list by clicking on the provided link. The list contains the details of all selected candidates in the exam. The result has been prepared for a total of five lakhs students. The result can be searched by using the name or roll number.

How to Check CDS 2 Result 2023

The merit list is available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The steps to download the result are given below:

Go to the website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Click on the result link 'Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023' or 'लिखित परिणाम - सम्मिलित रक्षा सेवा परीक्षा (II), 2023' or ' Written Result (With Name List): Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023'

The PDF will be opened on your screen

Search for your roll number or name

What after UPSC CDS Exam 2023

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and are given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call-up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

The recruitment is being for admission of candidates in Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 157th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2024, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2024, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (216 F(P)) commencing in July, 2024, Officers Training Academy, Chennai 120th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2024 and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 34th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2024.