UPSC CSE 2022 Important Notice Released on upsc.gov.in, Details here

UPSC Civil Services Exam CSE 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notice for candidates to submit the choice of center for Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022. The candidates who applied for UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022 Exam are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022] on 05 June 2022 (Sunday) all over India. Keeping in view the fact that the Commission has recently decided to operate two additional Centres at Dharamshala and Mandi in the state of

Himachal Pradesh for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, the Commission has now decided to give an opportunity to the applicants of these two exams to submit their revised choice of Centre. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the capacity intimated by the Centres for accommodating the candidates.

The candidates should note that the window of submitting the revised choice of Centres will be operational in two phases i.e. 3rd -7th March 2022 (06.00 PM) and 10th-14th March 2022 (06.00 PM). The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres of the above Examination, if required. If a candidate does not want to change his/her Centre, he/she is not required to log into the aforesaid window.

The candidates should also note that the requests for change in the Centres will be considered based on the principle of "first- apply-first allot" basis and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate. The candidate will then be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones.