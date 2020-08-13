UPSC (CSE 2018) Girls' Topper Anu Kumari Receives President’s Gold Medal at LBSNAA

Upon qualifying the UPSC Civil Services Exam, the recommended candidates are invited to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie Uttarakhand. The IAS officers go through various levels of training in and outside the academy. On completion of the two-year-long training program, President Gold Medal is provided to the Best Officer Trainee by the President of India.

IAS Anu Kumari Receives President’s, Gold Medal

Honourable Vice President of India addressed the 2018 batch IAS officers through VC on the occasion of the valedictory ceremony of their Phase 2 Professional Course. pic.twitter.com/Ht2tiL7eM9 — LBSNAA (@LBSNAA_Official) August 8, 2020

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was arranged virtually. Honorable Vice President of India addressed the 2018 batch IAS officers through VC on the occasion of the valedictory ceremony of their Phase 2 Professional Course.

For the 2018 batch of IAS, the President of India Gold Medal & certificate has been awarded to Ms. Anu kumari (Mr. Anudeep Durishetty stood 2nd and Ms. Saumya Sharma stood 3rd) — LBSNAA (@LBSNAA_Official) August 13, 2020

Ms. Anu Kumari (AIR 2, 2018) was awarded the President’s Gold Medal and certificate for her outstanding performance in the training period. The second position was bagged by Anudeep Durishetty (AIR 1, 2018) and third position by Ms. Saumya Sharma.

IAS Rituraj and IAS Azhar Zia Receives Director’s, Gold Medal

“Director's Gold Medal & Certificate for excellence in non-Academic activities are jointly shared by Mr. Rituraj and Mr. Azar Zia” LBSNAA tweeted.

In the year 2019, the President’s Gold Medal was awarded to IFS officer Smriti Mishra.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) is a research and training institute on public policy and public administration in India. The academy's main purpose is to train civil service officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service; and also for Group-A Central Services such as Indian Foreign Service among others.

