UPSC CSE Mains 2020 Timetable Released @upsc.gov.in: Check Details

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission has released the timetable for the UPSC CSE Main 2020 exam. The candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Prelims 2020 exam can download the schedule from the official UPSC website or by clicking on the direct link shared below.

Download UPSC IAS Mains 2020 exam timetable

The UPSC IAS Mains exam 2020 will be conducted in two sessions: the forenoon session will be from 9 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The UPSC IAS Mains exam consists of 9 papers, out of which two language papers are qualifying in nature and 7 papers are merit-based. The 7 merit-based papers include one essay paper, 4 GS papers, and two optional papers.

DAF-I Released on the UPSC website

Candidates appearing in the UPSC IAS Mains 2020 exam need to fill a Detailed Application Form (DAF-I). The form will be available on the website of the commission until November 11, 2020, 6 pm. All the candidates appearing for the Mains exam need to mandatorily fill in the form to appear in the Mains exam.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021 On June 27

UPSC had also released the exam calendar for 2021. As per the official UPSC Calendar 2021, UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Prelims 2021 is scheduled for June 27. UPSC (IAS) 2021 notification will be released on February 10 and the application submission window will be active till March 2, 2021. As per the exam calendar, the Civil services (Mains) exam 2021 will begin from 17th September 2021.

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Prelims 2021: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation

