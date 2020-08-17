UPSC Calendar 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in: Download PDF Now! UPSC (CSE) 2021 Prelims On June 27

UPSC: UPSC Civil Services 2021 preliminary exam will be held on June 27, as per the notification released by the commission today. The exam notification for the Civil Services exam 2021 will be released on February 10 and the application submission window will be active till March 2, 2021. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the dates for exams and recruitment scheduled in 2021.

UPSC Calendar 2021 S. No. Name of Examination Date of Notification Last Date for receipt of Applications Date of commencement of Exam Duration of Exam 1. Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 07.10..2020 27.10.2020 21.02..2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 2. C.D.S. Examination (I), 2021 28.10.2020 17.11.2020 07.02.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 3. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 21.02.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 4. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 07.03.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 5. CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 02.12.2020 22.12.2020 14.03.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 6. N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2021 30.12.2020 19.01.2021 18.04.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 7. Reserved for UPSC RT for the posts of EO/AO in the EPFO 09.05.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 8. Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 10.02.2021 02.03.2021 27.06.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 9. Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 through CS(P) Examination 2021 10. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 04.07.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 11. I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2021 07.04.2021 27.04.2021 16.07.2021 (FRIDAY) 3 DAYS 12. Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021 17.07.2021 (SATURDAY) 2 DAYS 13. Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 07.04.2021 27.04.2021 18.07.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 14. Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021 15.04.2021 05.05.2021 08.08.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 15. Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 05.05.2021 25.05.2021 29.08.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 16. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 29.08.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 17. N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2021 09.06.2021 29.06.2021 05.09.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 18. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 12.09.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 19. Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 17.09.2021 (FRIDAY) 5 DAYS 20. Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 10.10.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 21. C.D.S. Examination (II), 2021 04.08.2021 24.08.2021 14.11.2021 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY 22. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 21.11.2021 (SUNDAY) 10 DAYS 23. S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 15.09.2021 05.10.2021 11.12.2021 (SATURDAY) 2 DAYS Note1: The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant. Note2: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 is to be conducted on 8,9,10,16,17 January, 2021. Note3: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 to commence on 28.02.2021 and will continue for 10 days till 09.03.2021.

As per the exam calendar, the Civil services (Mains) exam 2021 will begin from 17th September 2021. The Commission has announced the dates of the Engineering Services exam, Combined Geologist Services exam, Indian Economic Service exam, Indian Statistical Service exam, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, and Combined Medical Services Examination as well.

UPSC Civil Services 2020 Exam

The UPSC will conduct the Civil Services 2020 Prelims exam on October 4. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the exam schedule released by the UPSC today the main exam for Civil Services 2020 selection will be held in January 8,9,10,16,& 17.

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Results Declared on August 4

UPSC released the final results of Civil Services 2019 exam on August 4. The exam was conducted in 2019 and interviews were due between Feb-April. Some interviews were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were rescheduled in July 2020. The results were declared within 5 days of the last interview conducted. Pradeep Singh Malik from Haryana topper the list.

