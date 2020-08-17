UPSC Calendar 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in: Download PDF Now! UPSC (CSE) 2021 Prelims On June 27

UPSC: UPSC Civil Services 2021 preliminary exam will be held on June 27, as per the notification released by the commission today. The exam notification for the Civil Services exam 2021 will be released on February 10 and the application submission window will be active till March 2, 2021. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the dates for exams and recruitment scheduled in 2021.
UPSC: Check List of Jobs Under the Civil Services
UPSC Calendar 2021
|
UPSC Calendar 2021
|
S. No.
|
Name of Examination
|
Date of
Notification
|
Last Date for receipt of
Applications
|
Date of commencement
of Exam
|
Duration of Exam
|
1.
|
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination,
2021
|
07.10..2020
|
27.10.2020
|
21.02..2021 (SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
2.
|
C.D.S. Examination (I), 2021
|
28.10.2020
|
17.11.2020
|
07.02.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
3.
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
21.02.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
4.
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
07.03.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
5.
|
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021
|
02.12.2020
|
22.12.2020
|
14.03.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
6.
|
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2021
|
30.12.2020
|
19.01.2021
|
18.04.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
7.
|
Reserved for UPSC RT for the posts of EO/AO in the
EPFO
|
|
|
09.05.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
8.
|
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021
|
10.02.2021
|
02.03.2021
|
27.06.2021 (SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
9.
|
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021
through CS(P) Examination 2021
|
10.
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
04.07.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
11.
|
I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2021
|
07.04.2021
|
27.04.2021
|
16.07.2021
(FRIDAY)
|
3 DAYS
|
12.
|
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021
|
|
|
17.07.2021 (SATURDAY)
|
2 DAYS
|
13.
|
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021
|
07.04.2021
|
27.04.2021
|
18.07.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
14.
|
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021
|
15.04.2021
|
05.05.2021
|
08.08.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
15.
|
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021
|
05.05.2021
|
25.05.2021
|
29.08.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
16.
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
29.08.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
17.
|
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2021
|
09.06.2021
|
29.06.2021
|
05.09.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
18.
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
12.09.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
19.
|
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021
|
|
|
17.09.2021
(FRIDAY)
|
5 DAYS
|
20.
|
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021
|
|
|
10.10.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
21.
|
C.D.S. Examination (II), 2021
|
04.08.2021
|
24.08.2021
|
14.11.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
22.
|
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021
|
|
|
21.11.2021
(SUNDAY)
|
10 DAYS
|
23.
|
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|
15.09.2021
|
05.10.2021
|
11.12.2021
(SATURDAY)
|
2 DAYS
|
Note1: The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.
Note2: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 is to be conducted on 8,9,10,16,17 January, 2021.
Note3: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 to commence on 28.02.2021 and will continue for 10 days till 09.03.2021.
As per the exam calendar, the Civil services (Mains) exam 2021 will begin from 17th September 2021. The Commission has announced the dates of the Engineering Services exam, Combined Geologist Services exam, Indian Economic Service exam, Indian Statistical Service exam, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, and Combined Medical Services Examination as well.
UPSC Civil Services 2020 Exam
The UPSC will conduct the Civil Services 2020 Prelims exam on October 4. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the exam schedule released by the UPSC today the main exam for Civil Services 2020 selection will be held in January 8,9,10,16,& 17.
UPSC Civil Services 2019 Results Declared on August 4
UPSC released the final results of Civil Services 2019 exam on August 4. The exam was conducted in 2019 and interviews were due between Feb-April. Some interviews were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were rescheduled in July 2020. The results were declared within 5 days of the last interview conducted. Pradeep Singh Malik from Haryana topper the list.
Check UPSC (IAS) Civil Services Exam Pattern 2020
UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation