UPSC Calendar 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in: Download PDF Now! UPSC (CSE) 2021 Prelims On June 27

UPSC: UPSC has released the exam calendar for 2021 for various exams conducted by the commission. UPSC Civil Services 2021 Prelims exam will be held on June 27. Check details:

Aug 17, 2020 18:28 IST
UPSC: UPSC Civil Services 2021 preliminary exam will be held on June 27, as per the notification released by the commission today. The exam notification for the Civil Services exam 2021 will be released on February 10 and the application submission window will be active till March 2, 2021. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the dates for exams and recruitment scheduled in 2021.

Download New UPSC Exam Calendar 2021 PDF 

UPSC: Check List of Jobs Under the Civil Services

S. No.

 

Name of Examination

 

Date of

Notification

Last Date for receipt of

Applications

Date of commencement

of Exam

 

Duration of Exam

 

1.

 

Combined  Geo-Scientist  (Preliminary) Examination,

2021

 

07.10..2020

 

27.10.2020

 

21.02..2021 (SUNDAY)

1 DAY

2.

C.D.S. Examination (I), 2021

28.10.2020

17.11.2020

07.02.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

3.

 

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

21.02.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

4.

 

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

07.03.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

5.

 

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021

02.12.2020

22.12.2020

14.03.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

6.

N.D.A. & N.A.  Examination (I), 2021

30.12.2020

19.01.2021

18.04.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

7.

Reserved for UPSC RT for the posts of EO/AO in the

EPFO

 

 

09.05.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

8.

Civil Services (Preliminary)  Examination, 2021

 

10.02.2021

 

02.03.2021

 

27.06.2021 (SUNDAY)

 

1 DAY

 

9.

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary)  Examination, 2021

through CS(P)  Examination 2021

10.

 

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

04.07.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

11.

I.E.S./I.S.S.  Examination, 2021

07.04.2021

27.04.2021

16.07.2021

(FRIDAY)

3 DAYS

 

12.

 

Combined Geo-Scientist  (Main) Examination, 2021

 

 

17.07.2021 (SATURDAY)

 

2 DAYS

 

13.

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021

07.04.2021

27.04.2021

18.07.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

14.

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs)  Examination, 2021

15.04.2021

05.05.2021

08.08.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

15.

Combined Medical Services  Examination, 2021

05.05.2021

25.05.2021

29.08.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

16.

 

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

29.08.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

17.

N.D.A. & N.A.  Examination (II), 2021

09.06.2021

29.06.2021

05.09.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

18.

 

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

12.09.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

19.

Civil Services (Main)  Examination, 2021

 

 

17.09.2021

(FRIDAY)

5 DAYS

20.

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021

 

 

10.10.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

 

21.

C.D.S.  Examination (II), 2021

04.08.2021

24.08.2021

14.11.2021

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

22.

Indian Forest Service (Main)  Examination, 2021

 

 

21.11.2021

(SUNDAY)

10 DAYS

23.

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I)  LDCE

15.09.2021

05.10.2021

11.12.2021

(SATURDAY)

2 DAYS

Note1: The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

Note2: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 is to be conducted on 8,9,10,16,17 January, 2021. 

Note3: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 to commence on 28.02.2021 and will continue for 10 days till 09.03.2021.

 

As per the exam calendar, the Civil services (Mains) exam 2021 will begin from 17th September 2021. The Commission has announced the dates of the Engineering Services exam, Combined Geologist Services exam, Indian Economic Service exam, Indian Statistical Service exam, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, and Combined Medical Services Examination as well.

UPSC Civil Services 2020 Exam 

The UPSC will conduct the Civil Services 2020 Prelims exam on October 4. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the exam schedule released by the UPSC today the main exam for Civil Services 2020 selection will be held in January 8,9,10,16,& 17.

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Results Declared on August 4

UPSC released the final results of Civil Services 2019 exam on August 4. The exam was conducted in 2019 and interviews were due between Feb-April. Some interviews were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were rescheduled in July 2020.  The results were declared within 5 days of the last interview conducted. Pradeep Singh Malik from Haryana topper the list.  

Check UPSC (IAS) Civil Services Exam Pattern 2020

