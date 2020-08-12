UPSC: Check List of Jobs Under the Civil Services

Civil Services exam is conducted by the UPSC every year to recruit officers for the various posts listed under the Civil Services. But do you know that apart from the 3 main IAS, IPS and IFS services there are 20 more categories under the Civil Services for which the candidates are selected through this exam? Although there are 23 different Civil Services, the most popular services are Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The allotment of services to successful candidates depends on the rankings obtained in the examination. Once a candidate is allotted a service, he/she will be appointed to various posts under a particular service

In this article, we have provided a list of all the services that come under the Civil Services.

Typer of Civil Services

Three forms or groups of jobs are available through the civil-service review (CSE). Under these three broad categories are a range of prestigious and sought-after services. The rank list for civil service comes out with the results of the exams.

All India Civil Services Group A Services or Central Services Group B Services or State Services

All India Services

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Indian Police Service (IPS) Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

Group ‘A’ Civil Services

Indian P & T Accounts & Finance Service Indian Audit and Accounts Service Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) Indian Defence Accounts Service Indian Revenue Service (I.T.) or IRS Indian Ordnance Factories Service (Assistant Works Manager, Administration) Indian Postal Service Indian Civil Accounts Service Indian Railway Traffic Service Indian Railway Accounts Service Indian Railway Personnel Service Indian Railway Protection Force (Assistant Security Commissioner) Indian Defence Estates Service Indian Information Service (Junior Grade) Indian Trade Service, Group 'A' (Gr. III) Indian Corporate Law Service

Group ‘B’ Civil Services

Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service (Section Officer's Grade) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service Pondicherry Civil Service Pondicherry Police Service

This is the complete list of the civil services jobs for which combined examinations are conducted. The rank secured in the Civil Service exam decides which service a recommended candidate will get. Students are asked to list the services as per their preferences in the DAF.

