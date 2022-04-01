UPSC ESE Prelims Marks 2022 (Released) on upsc.gov.in, Check Marks of Recommended Candidates Here

UPSC ESE Prelims Marks 2022 Released has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check Marks of Recommended Candidates Here.

UPSC ESE Marks 2022 (Released): Union Public Service Commission has uploaded the marks of recommended candidates for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022. The list of marks can be downloaded from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below to download UPSC ESE Prelims Marks 2022.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam was held on 20 February 2022 and the result for the same was announced on 30 March 2022. Candidates who have been shortlisted for main exam can download their individual marks followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC ESE Prelims Marks 2022?

Visit the official website. i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'UPSC ESE Prelims Marks 2022' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a PDF. Check your Marks. Candidates can download UPSC ESE Prelims Marks 2022 and save for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC ESE Prelims Marks 2022

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2022

UPSC ESE Cut Off & Marks

Candidates should note that the marks and cut off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Engineering

Services Examination, 2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2022.

UPSC ESE Mains Date

All those who have been shortlisted in the UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2022 are eligible to appear in the UPSC ESE Mains 2022 which is scheduled to be held on 26 June 2022. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. All candidates are advised to gear up themselves with the preparation for main exam.

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card Date

Candidates will be able to Download UPSC ESE Mains Exam Admit Card 2022 before 15 days from the conduct of the mains exam. All candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.