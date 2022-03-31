JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims Result 2022 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Result Download Link, Cut Off Marks & Mains Date Here

UPSC ESE IES Prelims Result 2022 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check Direct Link of Result, Cut Off Marks, Mains Exam Date & Other Details Here. 

Created On: Mar 31, 2022 10:02 IST
UPSC ESE IES Prelims Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the prelims exam result for Engineering Services (ESE/IES) Exam 2022 on its website. The list of the selected candidates can be downloaded from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. 

The commission had conducted the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on 20 February 2022 across the country. All those who have been selected in the prelims are eligible to appear in the main exam to be held on  26th  June 2022. Candidates should note that the result is provisional at all stages of the Exam. Candidates can download UPSC ESE IES Prelims Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download UPSC ESE IES Prelims Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification that reads 'UPSC ESE IES Prelims Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. A PDF will be opened. 
  4. Check your roll numbers and save UPSC ESE IES Prelims Result 2022 for future reference. 

UPSC ESE IES Cut Off 

According to the notice released on the official website, The commission will upload marks and cut‐off marks of the Engineering  Services  (Preliminary) Examination,  2022 on its website i.e.,  https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Engineering Services Examination, 2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of the final result of the Engineering Services  Examination,  2022.

UPSC ESE IES Mains Exam Date & Admit Card Date

All qualified candidates are eligible to appear in the UPSC ESE IES Mains Exam which is scheduled to be held on 26th June 2022. Candidates will be able to Download UPSC ESE IES Mains Admit Card around 3  weeks before the commencement of the  Engineering Services  (Main)  Examination,  2022.

UPSC ESE IES Mains Exam Pattern

UPSC ESE IES Mains Exam is a descriptive type exam consisting of 2 papers of 300 marks each.  The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The details of the UPSC IES Mains Exam Pattern are given below:

Papers

Marks

Duration

UPSC ESE IES Mains Paper 1: Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics & Telecommunication

300

3 Hours

UPSC ESE IES Mains Paper 2 Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics & Telecommunication

300

3 Hours

Total

600 

6 Hours

FAQ

What is the UPSC ESE/IES Mains Exam 2022 Date?

26th June 2022.

When was UPSC ESE/IES Prelims Exam 2022 Conducted?

20 February 2022.

How can I Download UPSC ESE/IES Prelims Result 2022?

Candidates can follow the easy steps given in the article to download UPSC ESE/IES Prelims Result 2022.

IS UPSC ESE/IES Prelims Result 2022 Released?

Yes.

