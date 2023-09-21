UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023 Notification Out @upsc.gov.in: Apply Online for Geologist & Other Posts

UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified for the 56 Geo-Scientist posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility criteria, age limit and others.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2024 (CGSE 2024) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts including Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist Group A on its official website upsconline.nic.in. Last date to apply online for these posts is October 10, 2023.

The Combined Geo-Scientist selection process will consist of three successive stages including Preliminary/Mains followed by Personality Test/Interview round.

You have opportunity to apply for these posts which are available in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti,

Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

UPSC Geo Scientist Notification Date 21 September 2023

Last date for submission of online application: October 10, 2023

Prelims Examination Schedule-18th February, 2024

The Main Examination Schedule -June 22, 2024

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023 Vacancy Details

Category - I

Geologist, Group A 34 Geophysicist, Group A 1 Chemist. Group A 13



Category - II

Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ 4 Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’ 2 Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’ 2

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023: Educational Qualification

Geologist Group ‘A’ in Geological Survey of India: Candidates should have Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo- Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Geochemistry from a recognized University.

Group ‘A’ in C.G.W.B: M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc. (Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics) from a recognized University

C.G.W.B: M. Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a University

Master’s degree in Geology or applied Geology or Marine Geology or Hydrogeology from a University You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 32 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Selection Criteria for UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023?

UPSC will hold the following exam for the selection of the candidates:

UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Exam

UPSC Geo-Scientist Interview

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.