UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Modern History - Topic 9 (Committees and Commissions in India Before Independence)

The Committee and Commission refer to the special group delegated by a government to carry out a task. That task might be specific, one like to ascertain a particular fact or resolving a particular problem. The expert people are appointed to recommend actions in matters that require specialized knowledge or technical judgment. Many such commissions and committees were formed by the British for either administrative reforms, judicial reforms, or social reforms. Below we have provided 10 important questions from the Committees and Commissions in India Before Independence topic of Modern History. Questions are accompanied by the correct answer and an attached explanation. Aspirants can solve these topic-wise important questions to test their preparation level.

Also Check: Topic-wise Important Questions on Modern Indian History

Ques 1: Consider the following statements with reference to Sadler Commission:

It focused on two types of education arrangements - vocational and business education at the high school level. It focused on the introduction of Honours courses which will be different from Pass courses.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Sadler Commission was established in 1917. It recommended the introduction of Honours courses which will be different from Pass courses. Hunter commission recommended two types of education arrangements - vocational and business education at the high school level.

Ques 2: Match the following commissions with their year of establishment:

S. no. Commission S. no. Year of Establishment (A) Charles Wood Despatch (I) 1919 (B) Hunter Committee Report (II) 1944 (C) Sargent Plan (III) 1900 (D) MacDonnell Commission (IV) 1854

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) A-II, B-I, C-IV, D-III

(b) A-IV, B-III, C-II, D-I

(c) A-II, B-IV, C-I, D-III

(d) A-IV, B-I, C-II, D-III

Ans: d

Explanation: Charles Wood Despatch was established in 1854. Hunter Committee Report was established in 1919. Sargent Plan was established in 1944. MacDonnell Commission was established in 1900.

Ques 3: Which of the following commission was established to investigate the relationship between the central power and princely states?

(a) Sandhurst Commission

(b) Butler Commission

(c) Hilton Commission

(d) Chatfield Commission

Ans: b

Explanation: Butler commission was established in 1927 to investigate and specify the relationship between the central power and princely states.

Ques 4: Which of the following given commission were not related to education?

Campbell Commission Raleigh Commission Hartog Commission Fowler Commission Sapru Commission

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 and 4 only

(b) 2, 3, and 5 only

(c) 1, 4, and 5 only

(d) 2, 3, and 4 only

Ans: c

Explanation: Campbell Commission was constituted after a famine engulfed Orissa, Bengal, Bihar, and Madras. Raleigh Commission was appointed under the presidency of Sir Thomas Raleigh on 27 January 1902 to inquire into the condition and prospects of universities in India and to recommend proposals for improving their constitution and working. Sir Philip Joseph Hartog committee was appointed by the British Indian government to survey on the growth of education in India. Fowler Committee was a government committee appointed by the British-run Government of India on 29 April 1898 to examine the currency situation in India. Sapru Commission (Unemployment) by Linlithgow in 1935

Ques 5: Which of the following is/are not a recommendation of Woods Despatch?

For higher education, the chief medium of instruction would be English. It proposed the setting up of several vernacular primary schools in the villages at the lowest stage. Control of education at the primary level should be handed over to the district and city boards.

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: c

Explanation: Control of education at the primary level should be handed over to the district and city boards was a recommendation of the Hunter Commission.

Ques 6: The first Law Commission was formed in 1834 under the chairmanship of:

(a) Sir John Romilly

(b) TB Macaulay

(c) Dr. Whitley Stokes

(d) Sir Anthony McDonnel

Ans: b

Explanation: First Pre-Independence Law Commission,1834 – TB Macaulay Second Pre-Independence Law Commission,1853 – Sir John Romilly. Third Pre-Independence Law Commission, 1862- Sir John Romilly. Fourth Pre-Independence Law Commission, 1879 – Dr. Whitley Stokes.

Ques 7: Which of the following commission was constituted as a result of 1865-66 Orissa famine?

(a) Stratchy Commission

(b) Lyall Commission

(c) MacDonnell Commission

(d) Campbell Commission

Ans: d

Explanation: In 1865-66, a famine engulfed Orissa, Bengal, Bihar, and Madras and took a toll of nearly 20 lakhs of lives with Orissa alone losing 10 lakh lives, since the famine was most severe in Orissa; it is called the Orissa famine. But the famine proved a turning point in the history of Indian famines for it was followed by the appointment of a committee under the chairmanship of Sir

Ques 8: Babington Smith Commission is related to:

(a) Law reforms

(b) Currency Reforms

(c) Police Reforms

(d) Punjab Disturbances

Ans: b

Explanation: Babington Smith Commission by Chelmsford in 1919 also known as Indian Exchange and Currency Committee,

Ques 9: Which of the following committee suggested for Police Reforms in India?

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) Campbell Commission

(b) Raleigh Commission

(c) Fraser Commission

(d) Butler Commission

Ans: c

Explanation: In 1902-03, a Police Commission was established for the Police reforms under Sir Andrew Frazer and Lord Curzon got much success in the Police intelligence.

Ques 10: The Hunter Commission on Education was constituted under the Governorship of:

(a) Lord Curzon

(b) Lord Dalhousie

(c) Lord Ripon

(d) Lord Irwin

Ans: c

Explanation: Hunter Commission was established in 1882 when Lord Ripon was the Governor General of India.

We sincerely hope that the given questions would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.

GK Quiz on Daily Static and Current Events





