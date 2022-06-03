UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2022 (Out): Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Exam on 24 June

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the admit card for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Exam 2022. Candidates can download from here.

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2022 Download: The admit card for Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Exam 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). UPSC IES ISS Exam will be held on 24 June 2022. Candidates can download UPSC Admit Card by visiting the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in or through upsconline.gov.in.

The candidates can download UPSC IES Admit Card through IES ISS Admit Card Link given below.

How to Download IES ISS Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage

Now, you need to enter your details

Download UPSC ISS Admit Card