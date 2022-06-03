Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2022 (Out): Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Exam on 24 June

 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the admit card for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Exam 2022. Candidates can download from here.

Updated: Jun 3, 2022 18:26 IST
UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2022
UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2022

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2022 Download: The admit card for Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Exam 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). UPSC IES ISS Exam will be held on 24 June 2022. Candidates can download UPSC Admit Card by visiting the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in or through upsconline.gov.in.

The candidates can download UPSC IES Admit Card through IES ISS Admit Card Link  given below.

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card Download Link

How to Download IES ISS Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage

Now, you need to enter your details

Download UPSC ISS Admit Card

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.