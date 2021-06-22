UPSC IFS Mains Result 2020-2021 With Names Released @upsc.gov.in: Check Interview Details Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of mains exam of Indian Forest Service 2020. Candidates who appeared in UPSC IFS Mains Exam on can download UPSC IFS Result from the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2021 With Names: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on 22 June 2021, has uploaded the selection list of the candidates in mains exam of Indian Forest Service 2020 with their name and roll number. Candidates, who appeared in UPSC IFS Mains Exam from 28 February 2021 to 07 March, 2021, can download UPSC IFS Result from the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS Mains Result Links are given below.Candidates can download UPSC IFS 2020 Mains Result, directly, through the link below:

Candidates whose roll number is available in the selection list are required to appear for Interview/Personality Test which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letter for Personality Test (interview) of the candidates will be made available in due course. Qualified Candidates have to bring their photo ID (which they mentioned in the DAF-II) at the time of their Personality Test.

Qualified candidates will also be required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s) /State(s) Cadre through DAF-II. DAF-II will be made available on the Commission’s website from 23 June 2021 to 06 July 2021 upto 06:00 P.M.

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

How to Download UPSC IFS Mains Result?