UPSC Mains Result 2019 Announced @upsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number of UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Main Qualified Candidates

UPSC Mains Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Mains Result 2020 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Civil Services Mains 2020 can download their result through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Civil Services Mains 2020 was held from 20 September to 29 September 2019 by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates can check Roll Number Wise UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2020 below.

All shortlisted candidates are required to produce all required documents at the time of their Personality Test (Interview). The UPSC civil services personality test (Interview) is likely to commence in the month of February 2020 in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069. The admit cards for the same will be allotted from 27 January 2020.

All candidates will have to download their admit cards through the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Candidates will also be able to download UPSC Civil Services Interview Admit Card 2020 through this article, once the link is activated at the official website.

In case, candidates will not able to download their call letters can contact to the office of the Commission through a letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011- 23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (csm-upsc@nic.in).

Download UPSC Mains 2019 Result



The commission will upload the mark sheet of the candidates who have not qualified within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result which will be available till 30 days.

