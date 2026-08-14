UPSC IAS Mains Admit Card 2026: यूपीएससी IAS मेन्स एडमिट कार्ड upsc.gov.in जारी, हॉल टिकट PDF करें डाउनलोड
UPSC IAS Mains Admit Card 2026: यूपीएससी ने आईएएस मेन्स एडमिट कार्ड upsc.gov.in जारी किया है। जो उम्मीदवार परीक्षा में शामिल होने की योजना बना रहे हैं। वे लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
UPSC IAS Mains Admit Card 2026: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) ने सिविल सेवा मुख्य परीक्षा 2026 के लिए एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिया है। आयोग की ओर से एडमिट कार्ड आज 14 अगस्त, 2026 को UPSC की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट upsc.gov.in पर जारी किया गया है। यूपीएससी मेन्स 2026 परीक्षा का आयोजन 21, 22, 23, 29 और 30 अगस्त, 2026 को किया जाएगा।
जो उम्मीदवार परीक्षा में शामिल होने जा रहे हैं, वे लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
UPSC IAS Mains Admit Card 2026: एडमिट कार्ड जारी
यूपीएससी की ओर से सिविल सेवा मुख्य परीक्षा 2026 का एडमिट कार्ड 14 अगस्त को जारी किया गया है। उम्मीदवार आयोग की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट upsc.gov.in पर जाकर हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। यूपीएससी मेन्स 2026 परीक्षा 21, 22, 23, 29 और 30 अगस्त, 2026 को आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा प्रतिदिन दो चरणों में होगी, जिसमें सुबह 9:00 बजे से दोपहर 12:00 बजे तक और दोपहर 2:30 बजे से शाम 5:30 बजे तक जारी रहेगी।
UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Admit Card 2026 Download link
यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा मुख्य परीक्षा 2026 का एडमिट कार्ड यूपीएससी के आधिकारिक पोर्टल upsc.gov.in पर जारी किया है। उम्मीदवारों को नीचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक से ई-एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर लेना चाहिए और परीक्षा से पहले सभी डिटेल्स चेक करने की सलाह दी जाती है।
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यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा मुख्य परीक्षा 2026 एडमिट कार्ड
UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam Admit Card 2026 ऑनलाइन एडमिट कार्ड कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
- यूपीएससी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट upsc.gov.in पर जाएं ।
- "ई-एडमिट कार्ड" लिंक पर क्लिक करें और सिविल सेवा (मुख्य) परीक्षा 2026 का चयन करें ।
- अपना पंजीकरण आईडी/रोल नंबर , जन्म तिथि और कैप्चा कोड दर्ज करें ।
- अपना यूपीएससी मेन्स हॉल टिकट 2026 देखने के लिए "सबमिट" पर क्लिक करें ।
- एडमिट कार्ड की पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें।
- परीक्षा केंद्र पर प्रवेश पत्र और वैध मूल फोटो पहचान पत्र साथ लेकर जाएं ।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.