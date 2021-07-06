UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2020-21 Out @upsc.gov.in, Download Selected Candidates PDF Here

UPSC NDA 2 Final Result has been announced by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on upsc.gov.in. Check Here

UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of National Defence Academy And Naval Academy Examination (II), 2020. Candidates can download UPSC NDA Final Result from the official website - upsc.gov.in. We have also provided the UPSC NDA 2 Final result link below:

A total of 478 candidates are qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 06 September, 2020 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 146th Course and Naval Academy for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The results of Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing the above PDF.

The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours on any working day.

How to Download UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of NDA - upsc.gov.in

Click on the link - 'Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2020', appearing on the homepage

Download UPSC NDA Final Result PDF

Check details of selected candidates