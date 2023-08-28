UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Specialist And Others Posts, Check Eligibility

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the 29 Deputy Director, Assistant Professor and others on the official website. Check eligibility, vacancy details, application process and more.

Get all the details of UPSC Recruitment here, apply online link

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for various posts including Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Professor and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 14, 2023.

These positions are available in the different Ministries/Department across the country including Department of Health & Family welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare/Office of Registrar General, India, Ministry of Home Affairs and others.

If you are government job aspirants with requisite educational qualification including Graduate/Master with additional eligibility then you can apply for these posts with the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 26, 2023

Closing date of application: September 14, 2023

Last date of print of online application: September 15, 2023



UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiology): 09

Assistant Director Census Operations (Technical): 01

Deputy Director: 10

Assistant Professor (Botany): 01

Assistant Professor (Chemistry): 01

Assistant Professor (English): 03

Assistant Professor (Hindi): 01

Assistant Professor (History): 01

Assistant Professor (Mathematics): 01

Assistant Professor (Tamil): 01

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiology): Candidates should have a recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned Specialty or Super-specialty mentioned in Section-A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e., Doctorate of Medicine (Cardiology); or Diplomate National Board (Cardiology).

Candidates should have a recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned Specialty or Super-specialty mentioned in Section-A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e., Doctorate of Medicine (Cardiology); or Diplomate National Board (Cardiology). Assistant Director Census Operations (Technical): Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operational Research or Population Sciences or Demography or Mathematical Statistics or Applied Statistics from a recognized University or Institute.

Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operational Research or Population Sciences or Demography or Mathematical Statistics or Applied Statistics from a recognized University or Institute. Deputy Director: Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics/Mathematics/Commerce

(with Statistics/ Quantitative Method/Techniques of Costing & Statistics/Basic Statistics/Business Statistics/Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of the subject/papers in Post Graduation/Graduation level) of a recognized University

Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics/Mathematics/Commerce (with Statistics/ Quantitative Method/Techniques of Costing & Statistics/Basic Statistics/Business Statistics/Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of the subject/papers in Post Graduation/Graduation level) of a recognized University You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



UPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.