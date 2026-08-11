UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Group-C Answer Key 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF Here

UPSSSC AGTA Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has officially published the Agriculture Technical Assistant answer key today August 11, 2026 on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the offline pen and paper mode on August 9, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM across the state. Candidates who have participated in the exam can now check and download the provisional answer key. One mark will be given for each correct answer while 0.25 marks would be deducted for every incorrect response. The answer key would be available from August 11, 2026 to 17 August 2026.

The provisional answer key helps us to determine the provisional marks before the final answer key is released by the commission.

Also Check - UPSSSC AGTA Group-C Answer Key 2026 in Hindi