UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Group-C Answer Key 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF Here
UPSSSC AGTA Answer Key 2026: The UPSSSC has officially released the UPSSSC AGTA Group C Answer Key 2026 on its official website. Candidates can now check and download the answer key to calculate the estimated marks.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released the AGTA answer key on August 11, 2026, at upsssc.gov.in.
- The AGTA exam was conducted offline on August 9, 2026.
- Answer key available until August 17, 2026; 0.25 marks deducted for wrong answers.
UPSSSC AGTA Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has officially published the Agriculture Technical Assistant answer key today August 11, 2026 on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. The exam was conducted in the offline pen and paper mode on August 9, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM across the state. Candidates who have participated in the exam can now check and download the provisional answer key. One mark will be given for each correct answer while 0.25 marks would be deducted for every incorrect response. The answer key would be available from August 11, 2026 to 17 August 2026.
The provisional answer key helps us to determine the provisional marks before the final answer key is released by the commission.
Also Check - UPSSSC AGTA Group-C Answer Key 2026 in Hindi
UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now check and download the UPSSSC AGTA Group C Answer Key 2026 through the direct link provided below in the table. You must calculate the provisional score according to the prescribed answer key. Check and download the official notification PDF using the link given below.
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UPSSSC AGTA Group C Answer Key 2026 Official Notice
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UPSSSC AGTA Group C Official Answer Key 2026
UPSSSC AGTA Exam 2026 Key Highlights
The UPSSSC AGTA exam 2026 was conducted on August 9, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt. No. 06-Exam/2026. A total of 2759 Group C vacancies will be filled for Agriculture Technical posts. Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
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Exam Name
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UPSSSC AGTA Group C Exam 2026
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Exam Date
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August 09, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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August 11 , 2026
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Mode of Answer Key
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Online
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Negative Marking
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0.25 Marks
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
Steps to Download the UPSSSC AGTA Group C Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download the UPSSSC AGTA Answer Key 2026-
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Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
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Go to the bottom of the homepage and click on the Latest News section.
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There you will find the 'UPSSSC AGTA Answer Key 2026' link click on it
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Then the answer key would appear on your device.
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Click on the 'Download' button for accessing the answer key PDF.
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Compare marked responses with the official answers to check your tentative score.
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Download and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.