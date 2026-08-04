UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule & Date PDF Here

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Exam Calendar 2026 on the official website of UPSSSC. This exam calendar gives candidates a tentative schedule for all the recruitment examinations, physical test, typing test, medical examination, and interviews to be held this year. This calendar contains the dates of recruitment activities until December 2026, so candidates can plan their preparation. Candidates must check the complete post-wise exam schedule in this article to plan their preparation accordingly.

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 in the table given below: