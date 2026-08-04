UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule & Date PDF Here
UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 is officially released on the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the UPSSSC upcoming exams 2026 can now check the complete schedule along with exam dates in this article.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 was officially released on August 3, 2026.
- The calendar provides a tentative schedule for recruitment activities until December 2026.
- Last exams, Assistant Accountant and Vidhan Bhavan Guard, are scheduled for Dec 20, 2026.
UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Exam Calendar 2026 on the official website of UPSSSC. This exam calendar gives candidates a tentative schedule for all the recruitment examinations, physical test, typing test, medical examination, and interviews to be held this year. This calendar contains the dates of recruitment activities until December 2026, so candidates can plan their preparation. Candidates must check the complete post-wise exam schedule in this article to plan their preparation accordingly.
UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Name of Calendar
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UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026
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Calendar Released
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3rd August 2026
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Coverage Period
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August to December 2026
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Last Exam in Calendar
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Assistant Accountant and Auditor, Vidhan Bhavan Guard/ Forest Guard (20 December 2026)
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Major Posts
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Health Worker (Female)
Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Lekhpal, Junior Engineer (Civil), Pharmacist, Assistant Boring Technician, Technical Assistant Group C & Forest Guard
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Exam Type
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Written Exam, PET/PST, Typing Test, Medical Exam & Interview
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: Upcoming Exams
The UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 lists several exams still ahead this year. Candidates preparing for posts under UPSSSC can check the table below for upcoming written exams, typing tests, and PET dates.
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Advertisement No.
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Exam Name
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Exam/ Interview Date
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06-Exam/2026
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Technician Assistant Group C Main
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9 August, 2026
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07-Exam/2026
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Combined Junior Engineer Main
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23 August, 2026
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08-Exam/2026
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Excise Constable Mains Exam
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20 September, 2026
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01-Exam/2024
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Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) Main Exam
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20 September, 2026
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12-Exam/2026
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Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Main Exam
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27 September, 2026
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15-Exam/2026
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Forensic Science Laboratory Main Exam
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27 September, 2026
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10-Exam/2026
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Platoon Commander/Band Organizer Main Exam
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22 September, 2026
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11-Exam/2026
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Havaldar Instructor Main Exam
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22 November, 2026
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13-Exam/2026
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Cane Supervisor Main Exam
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29 November, 2026
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07-Exam/2022
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Moharir Main Exam
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29 November, 2026
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14-Exam/2026
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Assistant Accountant/ Auditor Main Exam
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20 December, 2026
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09-Exam/2026
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Vidhan Bhavan Guard/ Forest Guard Main Exam
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20 December, 2026
Download the official UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
Steps to Download UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
Candidates can now download the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF by following these steps:
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Visit the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in
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On the homepage, go to the “Latest Notification” Section
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Now, click on the "Exam Calendar 2026" link
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Then the UPSSSC Exam Calendar PDF appears on the screen
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Check the exam dates for your post
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Download and save the PDF for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com