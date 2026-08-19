UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Mains Hall Ticket PDF at upsssc.gov.in - Direct Link Here

Key Points UPSSSC Lower PCS Main Admit Card 2026 released today, August 19, 2026.

The Main Exam 2026 is scheduled for August 23, 2026, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Exam for 2,587 posts; 1,00,492 candidates shortlisted via PET-2025.

UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Lower PCS) Main Admit Card 2026 today, 19 August 2026. Candidates who are appearing for the mains examination can now download the admit card from the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. The Main Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on August 23, from 10 AM to 12 PM. This exam is for 2,587 posts, including Mandi Supervisor, Amin/Auctioneer, Clerk, Auditor, and other Group-C roles. UPSSSC already released the exam city intimation slip on August 14, and the official admit card is now available. Around 1,00,492 candidates shortlisted through PET-2025 scores are eligible to appear. UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the UP PCS Mains Admit Card 2026 below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Post Name Lower Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Total Vacancies 2,557 Mains Exam Date August 23, 2026 Admit Card Status Released today Login Credentials Registration number and date of birth Official website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 Download Link UPSSSC Lower PCS Mains admit card 2026 is now available on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the direct link given below by using their registration number and date of Birth. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day. UPSSSC Lower PCS Mains Admit Card Click Here

Steps to Download UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download the UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 through the official website: Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage. Step 3: Now log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth. Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button. Step 5: Your UPSSSC Lower PCS Mains Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Step 6: Verify all the details provided on your admit card. Step 7: Download the admit card and take its printout. Details Mentioned on UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows: