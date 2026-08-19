UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Mains Hall Ticket PDF at upsssc.gov.in - Direct Link Here
UPSSSC has officially released the Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can now download the Mains admit card from the link given below. The Mains will be held on August 23, 2026, across various District Centers in Uttar Pradesh.
Key Points
- UPSSSC Lower PCS Main Admit Card 2026 released today, August 19, 2026.
- The Main Exam 2026 is scheduled for August 23, 2026, from 10 AM to 12 PM.
- Exam for 2,587 posts; 1,00,492 candidates shortlisted via PET-2025.
UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Lower PCS) Main Admit Card 2026 today, 19 August 2026. Candidates who are appearing for the mains examination can now download the admit card from the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. The Main Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on August 23, from 10 AM to 12 PM. This exam is for 2,587 posts, including Mandi Supervisor, Amin/Auctioneer, Clerk, Auditor, and other Group-C roles. UPSSSC already released the exam city intimation slip on August 14, and the official admit card is now available. Around 1,00,492 candidates shortlisted through PET-2025 scores are eligible to appear.
UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the UP PCS Mains Admit Card 2026 below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Post Name
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Lower Provincial Civil Service (PCS)
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Total Vacancies
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2,557
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Mains Exam Date
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August 23, 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Released today
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Login Credentials
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Registration number and date of birth
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Official website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 Download Link
UPSSSC Lower PCS Mains admit card 2026 is now available on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the direct link given below by using their registration number and date of Birth. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day.
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UPSSSC Lower PCS Mains Admit Card
Steps to Download UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.
Step 5: Your UPSSSC Lower PCS Mains Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Verify all the details provided on your admit card.
Step 7: Download the admit card and take its printout.
Details Mentioned on UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026
Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the UPSSSC Lower PCS Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows:
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Name of the Candidate
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Roll number
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Registration Number
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Exam Name
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Exam Date and Time
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Reporting Time
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Photograph and Signature
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Name & Address of Examination Centre
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Important Instructions for the Exam Day
Also Check: RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 OUT
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com