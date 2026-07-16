UPSSSC OTR Registration: Step-By-Step Process to Complete OTR Profile
UPSSSC OTR Registration: The One Time Registration (OTR) process is mandatory for the candidates who are willing to apply for the recruitment examinations conducted by the UPSSSC. Candidates need to complete the OTR registration through the UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in. Check this article to know the step-by-step process, documents required, and eligibility criteria.
Key Points
- UPSSSC OTR is mandatory for all Group B & C recruitment examinations.
- Register afresh or using Preliminary Eligibility Test - 2025 Registration Number.
- Only one OTR ID per candidate; no modifications allowed after completion.
UPSSSC OTR Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducts recruitment examinations for various Group B and Group C services. The candidates have to appear for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) in order to apply for all these recruitments. To simplify the applying process, the UPSSSC has introduced the system of OTR registration, which is a one-time registration process for all the examinations. Candidates need to complete the OTR once by entering their details and generate OTR numbers. Whenever any recruitment notice is released by the UPSSSC, candidates just need their OTR number to apply for that particular recruitment.
UPSSSC OTR Registration Instructions
Before proceeding with the steps to register for the OTR, candidates must know some instructions provided on the UPSSSC OTR registration page. These are:
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One Time Registration (OTR) is mandatory for applying to any examination conducted by the Commission.
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Candidates are required to register only once. The same OTR ID can be used for all future applications.
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Candidates shall register for OTR either Fresh Registration or on the basis of the Registration Number of the Preliminary Eligibility Test -2025.
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If a candidate has applied for the Preliminary Eligibility Test - 2025, they must apply for OTR only on the basis of their Preliminary Eligibility Test - 2025 Registration Number.
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A valid Mobile Number and Email ID are mandatory for OTR registration. Mobile Number and Email ID must remain active throughout the recruitment process.
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Only one OTR ID is permitted for each candidate. Creating multiple OTR IDs may result in cancellation of candidature.
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All information entered in the OTR must be correct and should be in accordance with the details available in the documents.
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No modification of any kind shall be permitted after the completion of the OTR.
UPSSSC OTR Registration Link
Candidates can complete their OTR profile registration through the direct link provided here. Through this OTR number, candidates can apply for all the recruitments notified by the commission.
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UPSSSC OTR Registration
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Registration Link
Step-by-Step Process for UPSSSC OTR Registration
To complete your OTR profile, follow the step-by-step process given here:
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the One Time Registration link.
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If you have a PET 2025 number, then click on ‘YES’ and register through the PET 2025 number. And if you don’t have a PET 2025 number, then click on ‘NO’ and register afresh.
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Now enter your mobile number and email ID and verify each of them.
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Enter your personal details such as:
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Candidate’s Name
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DOB
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Gender
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Father’s Name
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Mother’s Name
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Domicile State
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Home District
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Category
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Enter your academic details and address.
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Upload your photograph and signature within the prescribed format.
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Now accept the declaration.
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Once you accept the declaration, your OTR profile will be generated.
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You will receive an OTR number on your email ID and mobile number.
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Save it for your future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.