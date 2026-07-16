UPSSSC OTR Registration: Step-By-Step Process to Complete OTR Profile

UPSSSC OTR Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducts recruitment examinations for various Group B and Group C services. The candidates have to appear for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) in order to apply for all these recruitments. To simplify the applying process, the UPSSSC has introduced the system of OTR registration, which is a one-time registration process for all the examinations. Candidates need to complete the OTR once by entering their details and generate OTR numbers. Whenever any recruitment notice is released by the UPSSSC, candidates just need their OTR number to apply for that particular recruitment.

UPSSSC OTR Registration Instructions

Before proceeding with the steps to register for the OTR, candidates must know some instructions provided on the UPSSSC OTR registration page. These are: