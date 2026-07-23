UPSSSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in - Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks Here
UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 is officially released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Commission, along with the category-wise cutoff marks on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the Cutoff marks 2026 in this article.
UPSSSC Stenographer Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the Stenographer Recruitment cutoff marks 2026 along with the results for two advertisements, 09-Exam/2023 and 13-Exam/2024. Candidates who score equal to or more than the category cutoff are declared qualified. The cutoff is based on the main written exam score and decides which candidates are shortlisted for the Hindi shorthand and Hindi typing proficiency test. The written exam is conducted on January 20, 2026, for both advertisements.
UPSSSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the complete details about UPSSSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Stenographer Recruitment Exam
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Advertisement No.
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09-Exam/2023
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Advertisement No.
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13-Exam/2024
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Exam Date
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20 January 2026
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Exam Type
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Qualifying
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Official website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026 (Advt No. 13-Pariksha/2024)
This advertisement was for 1,224 revised posts (1,158 general selection + 66 special selection) across various departments. A total of 18,556 candidates have been shortlisted for the Hindi Shorthand and Typing test. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the detailed category-wise cutoff in the table given below:
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Category
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Cutoff
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General/UR
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41
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OSC
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41
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EWS
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41
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SC
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31
UPSSSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026 (Advt No. 09-Pariksha/2023)
This advertisement was for 333 revised posts (275 general selection + 58 special selection). A total of 3,815 candidates have been shortlisted for the Hindi Shorthand and Typing test. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the detailed category-wise cutoff in the table given below:
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Category
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Cutoff
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General/UR
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32
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OSC
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32
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EWS
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32
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SC
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28.50
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ST
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15.75
Steps to Check UPSSSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the UPSSSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026 by following these steps:
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Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
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On the homepage, select the link "UPSSSC Stenographer 2026"
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Click on the Result 2026 Link
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Select the "Qualifying Marks" or "Cutoff"
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The Category-wise cutoff will appear on the screen
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Check the category-wise cutoff marks
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Download and save for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com