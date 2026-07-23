UPSSSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in - Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks Here

UPSSSC Stenographer Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the Stenographer Recruitment cutoff marks 2026 along with the results for two advertisements, 09-Exam/2023 and 13-Exam/2024. Candidates who score equal to or more than the category cutoff are declared qualified. The cutoff is based on the main written exam score and decides which candidates are shortlisted for the Hindi shorthand and Hindi typing proficiency test. The written exam is conducted on January 20, 2026, for both advertisements.

UPSSSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the complete details about UPSSSC Stenographer Cutoff 2026 in the table given below: