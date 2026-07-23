UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 OUT: 22371 Candidates Selected for Skill Test, Download Scorecard PDF at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Stenographer 2026 Result Released: The UPSSSC has announced the UPSSSC Stenographer 2026 Result on its official website- upsssc.gov.in. A total of 22371 candidates have been shortlisted for the skill test for 1557 vacancies. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the UPSSSC Stenographer result.
Key Points
- UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 declared on July 22, 2026.
- 22,371 candidates shortlisted for 1557 Stenographer vacancies.
- Shortlisted candidates must appear for Hindi Shorthand & Typing Skill Tests.
UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 Released: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 on July 22, 2026. The commission has released the results of two different advertisement numbers. In Adv no. 09-exam/2023, 3815 candidates were selected for 333 posts and in Adv no. 13-exam/2024, 18556 candidates have been selected for 1224 posts. The UPSSSC Stenographer 2026 result has been released online on the official website upsssc.gov.in. All the shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Hindi Shorthand and Hindi Typing Skill Tests. Candidates can check and download their Stenographer Results using their registration number.
UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 Download PDF
UPSSSC released the UPSSSC Stenographer 2026 Result. Candidates who appeared for the mains exam can check and download the scorecard PDF on the official website of UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in
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UPSSSC Stenographer Result Link
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UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 Official Notice (Adv no. 09-exam/2023)
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UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 Official Notice (Adv no. 13-exam/2024)
How to Check UPSSSC Stenographer Results?
The UPSSSC Stenographer 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to download the UPSSSC Stenographer 2026 result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Notice Board” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the link for UPSSSC Stenographer Results.
Step 4: Click on the result Link.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
UPSSSC Stenographer 2026: Overview
UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 is out for 1557 vacancies for Stenographer in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Post Name
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Stenographer
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Exam Name
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Result Status
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Released
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Result Mode
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Details in the Result PDF
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Roll Numbers, Names of Qualified Candidates
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Total Vacancies
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1557 (333+1224)
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Shortlisted Candidates
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22371 (3815+18556)
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Official Website
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www.upsssc.gov.in
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