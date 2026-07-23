UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 OUT: 22371 Candidates Selected for Skill Test, Download Scorecard PDF at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 Released: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 on July 22, 2026. The commission has released the results of two different advertisement numbers. In Adv no. 09-exam/2023, 3815 candidates were selected for 333 posts and in Adv no. 13-exam/2024, 18556 candidates have been selected for 1224 posts. The UPSSSC Stenographer 2026 result has been released online on the official website upsssc.gov.in. All the shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Hindi Shorthand and Hindi Typing Skill Tests. Candidates can check and download their Stenographer Results using their registration number.

UPSSSC Stenographer Result 2026 Download PDF

UPSSSC released the UPSSSC Stenographer 2026 Result. Candidates who appeared for the mains exam can check and download the scorecard PDF on the official website of UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in