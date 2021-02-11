UPSSSC DV Call Letter 2021 Released for Technical Asst Post @upsssc.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

UPSSSC DV Call Letter 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Document Verification Admit Card 2021 for the posts of Technical Assistant Group C on its official website. All candidates who have qualified for the DV round for the UPSSSC Subordinate Agriculture Service Competitive Exam 2018 can download their UPSSSC DV Admit Card from the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct the document verification for Subordinate Agriculture Service (Class III) Technical Assistant Group C Posts from 19 February 2021 onwards. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the Admit Card for the document verification round on its official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for Technical Assistant Group C Posts can download their Admit Card from the direct link given on official website. In a bid to download the UPSSSC DV Call Letter 2021 for Technical Asst Post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website. You can download the UPSSSC DV Call Letter 2021 for Technical Asst Post also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPSSSC DV Call Letter 2021 for Technical Asst Post





How to Download: UPSSSC DV Call Letter 2021 for Technical Asst Post