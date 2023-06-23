UPSSSC VDO Previous Year Paper: Download 2018, 2016 Question Paper PDF, Check Exam Pattern

UPSSSC VDO Previous Year Question Paper PDF plays a crucial role in preparing for the examination. Direct link to download upsssc vdo 2018 paper pdf is provided here

UPSSSC VDO Previous Year Paper: The UPSSSC VDO recruitment is conducted in a single-stage written exam by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Candidates preparing for the coming UPSSSC VDO exam must check the UPSSSC VDO previous year's paper to check the difficulty level and topics trend of the previous year.

It will also help students understand the weightage, difficulty level, trends of coverage of topics and subtopics and so on, which helps in increasing their chances of scoring well. According to the previous year's exam analysis, the UPSSSC VDO written exam questions are moderate. This year also the paper is expected to be moderate.

In this article, we have shared the UPSSSC VDO previous year's paper pdf for the written exam.

UPSSSC VDO Previous Year Paper 2023: Overview

We have shared below the exam details of the UPSSSC VDO for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023 Organization Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Post Gramin Panchayat Adhikari (Village Development Officer) Total vacancies 1468 Type of Questions MCQ Negative Marking For every 2 incorrect answers marks of 1 correct answer will deduct Exam Duration 2 Hours Selection Procedure Written Examination Number of Questions 150 Mode of application Online Maximum Marks 300 Official website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC VDO Previous Year Paper PDF 2023

According to the experts, it is important to have the right study material for the preparation of the examination. UPSSSC VDO previous year's paper provides valuable information about the examination like the weightage of topics, the number of questions covered from each subject difficulty level of paper, trend of exam pattern and the topics asked, and so on.

Candidates can download the upsssc vdo 2018 paper pdf from the link given below

UPSSSC VDO 2018 Previous Year Paper PDF UPSSSC VDO 22nd December 2018 Shift 1 Paper PDF Download Here UPSSSC VDO 22nd December 2018 Shift 2 Paper PDF Download Here UPSSSC VDO 23rd December 2018 Paper PDF Download Here UPSSSC VDO 21st February 2016 Paper PDF Download Here UPSSSC VDO 5th June 2016 Paper PDF Download Here

How to Attempt UPSSSC VDO Question Paper?

The best way to attempt the UPSSSC VDO previous year's question paper is to attempt the questions within a timer. Thus, one should take the printout of the previous papers, set a duration in the clock time, and begin solving questions one by one.

Once the time is up, you need to stop attempting questions immediately and then check your answers. Now, count the total number of correct and incorrect answers on the question paper. This will help in improving the weak spots and attempting the question paper again to determine the preparation level.

What is UPSSSC VDO Previous Year Paper Syllabus?

Candidates preparing for the UPSSSC VDO 2023 exam can check the UPSSSC VDO syllabus. The UPSSSC VDO recruitment syllabus is divided into three sections Hindi Knowledge and Writing, General Intelligence Test, and General Knowledge.

UPSSSC VDO 2023: Exam Pattern

Candidates must be familiar with the UPSSSC VDO exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks.