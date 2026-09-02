UPTET 2026 Results: Education Commission Forms 5-Member Panel to Resolve Result Grievances

Key Points UPTET 2026 results, declared on 26 August, prompted widespread candidate concerns.

UPESSC formed a 5-member committee to review all UPTET 2026 result grievances.

Candidates can submit grievances via post or email following the 01 Sept 2026 notice.

UPTET 2026 Results: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has conducted the UPTET 2026 examination on 02, 03 and 04 July 2026 for Primary and Upper Primary level. The final results were declared on 26 August and since then the candidates who have appeared for the examination are raising concerns on the results announced. Therefore, taking cognisance of the candidates concerns, the commission has decided to form a 5-member committee which will look into the matter. The Commission has asked the candidates to raise their grievances in person, through post or email. After reviewing all the grievances, the committee will act upon it and the report will be submitted to the Commission. Then, the commission will make modifications in the result, if required. UPTET 2026 Result Highlights

The UPTET was conducted after a long gap of four years by the UPESSC on 02-04 July. The provisional answer key was released on 08 July and the final results were announced on 26 August on the commission’s official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Exam Mode Offline Exam Date 02-04 July 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date 08 July 2026 Result Date 26 August 2026 Grievance Mail ID upesscprayagraj@gmail.com Official Website upessc.up.gov.in UPTET 2026 Result Grievances Notice The UPESSC has published the notice for raising grievances on 01 September 2026 asking the candidates who have appeared for the UPTET 2026 to send their submissions either through post or mail regarding the UPTET result 2026.

विo संo 01/26 शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (UPTET) के परीक्षा परिणाम के संबंध में अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा उपलब्ध कराये गये प्रत्यावेदनों के निस्तारण हेतु गठित समीति के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति pic.twitter.com/pMpBGtfSJW — UPESSC (@upesscprayagraj) September 1, 2026 How to Send Submissions for UPTET 2026 Result The candidates who find any discrepancy in their final UPTET result 2026 can send their submissions through the email address provided by the commission i.e. upesscprayagraj@gmail.com. Formation of 5-Member Committee The commission has constituted a 5-member committee to look into the grievances and submissions made by the candidates. There is no specific timeline provided to send the submissions. However, after receiving a handful of submissions, the committee will start preparing the report and will submit it to the Commission. The Commission will then take action based on the report submitted by the Committee.