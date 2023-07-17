[Latest] VBU Result 2023: Check Vinoba Bhave University Result Link Here at vbu.ac.in, result.vbuuniv.in

The VBU Result 2023 is available to download through the student login portal available at the official website: vbu.ac.in and result.vbuuniv.in. The examination authority releases the UG, PG, doctoral program and diploma results online. Check semester-wise results here

VBU Result 2023: Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribagh releases the result of BA, BSc, MA, MCom, and other courses in online mode. Students who have appeared for the undergraduate and postgraduate odd/even semester exams can now check and download their VBU result 2023 at vbu.ac.in, and result.vbuuniv.in. They need to use the required details such as course type, semester, stream and roll number in the result login window to get the subject-wise marks.

VBU University is located in Hazaribag, the divisional headquarter of the North Chhotanagpur division of the state of Jharkhand. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), accredited by NAAC, the Bar Council of India, and also certified by the Ministry of Education. The VBU University offers many UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Business Administration, Computer Applications, Law, Biotechnology, Economics, and English.

VBU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.A, B.Sc, B.Com Semester Exams Result Declared



As per the recent update, the VBU result 2023 has been declared for the following courses and semesters: LL.B. (5th Semester), LL.B. (3rd Semester), M.Ed.(3rd Semester), B.A. / B.Sc. B.Ed. ( 4 Years Integrated Programme ), B.Com. (Honours) 5th Semester, B.A. Core (5th Semester), B.A.(General) 5th Semester, Check here the direct link for Vinoba Bhave University, VBU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:

To Check VBU Result 2023 Direct Link

How to Check VBU Result 2023: Steps to Download Vinoba Bhave University Semester Result and Marksheet?

Those students who are studying at VBU can check the steps that are given below to know how to download semester, yearly, and final VBU 2023 results and marksheets online.

VBU Result 2023: How to Check VBU Semester Result 2023?

Regular students can check their VBU odd and even semester results online from the official website of the university. They are required to enter their roll number or registration number to check VBU semester-wise results. Follow the steps to know how to check the VBU results:

VBU Result 2023: How to Check and Download VBU Result Marksheet Online?

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: vbu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab available on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on the course and semester-wise VBU result pdfs given

Step 4: Check the result and download it for future use

VBU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Vinoba Bhave University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise VBU Result direct link (Latest):

VBU Result 2023: How to Apply for Vinoba Bhave University Result Revaluation?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks scored in the odd/even semester exams can apply for VBU result revaluation to improve their marks. They need to fill out the revaluation application form online or offline. Students can check the below-given steps to know how to apply for Vinoba Bhave University result revaluation:

Step 1: Download the VBU result marksheet revaluation form through the official website

Step 2: Result revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the university office

Step 3: Fill out the form as per the instructions given with the purpose to support revaluation

Step 4: The subjects for revaluation must be selected carefully as no further changes will be provided by the authorities

Step 5: After this, submit the specified result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the VBU result revaluation form to the respective examination office

VBU Hazaribagh Highlights: Vinoba Bhave University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the VBU Chandigarh overview and highlights.