[Latest] PU Result 2023: Check Panjab University Result Link Here at puchd.ac.in, results.puexam.in

The PU Result 2023 is available to download through the student login portal available at the official website: puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. The examination authority releases the UG, PG, doctoral program and diploma results online. Check semester-wise results here

PU Result 2023: Panjab University releases the result of BA, BSc, BE, MA, MCom, MSc and other courses online. Students who appeared for UG and PG odd/even semester exams can check their PU result 2023 at puchd.ac.in, results.puexam.in. They are required to use their roll number to download their PU marksheets. The result will likely have details like student's name, roll number, marks of the student secured in the exam, subject names and subject-wise marks.

Panjab University is located in Sector 14 and Sector 25 of Chandigarh, spreading across an area of almost 550 acres. The University offers UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Advertising and Public Relations, Buddhist Studies, Journalism and Mass Communication, Radio Production and International Business.

PU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.A, B.Sc, B.Com Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the recent update, the PU result 2023 has been declared for the following courses and semesters: BE (Electrical and Electronics) 1st Sem, B.Pharmacy 5th Sem, B.Sc. (Home Science) 1st Sem, B.E. (Food Technology) 1st Sem, M.Sc. in Biochemistry 1st Sem, B.E. (Information Technology) 4th Sem, B.E. (Mechanical) 1st Sem, B.E. (Bio-Technology) 1st Sem, B.E. (Computer Science and Engineering) 1st Sem. Check here the direct link for Panjab University, PU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:

To Check PU Result 2023 Direct Link

How to Check PU Result 2023: Steps to Download Panjab University Semester Result and Marksheet?

Those students who are studying at PU can check the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download semester, yearly, and final PU 2023 results and marksheets.

PU Result 2023: How to Check PU Semester Result 2023?

Regular students can check their PU Odd and even semester results online at the official website of the university. They are required to enter their roll number to check PU semester-wise results. Go through the steps to know how to check the PU results:

PU Result 2023: How to Check and Download PU Result Marksheet Online

Step 1: Go to the official result website of the university: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Select the session from the provided space

Step 3: Now, click on the course and semester-wise PU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check PU odd/even semester result

Step 5: Check the result and download it for future use

PU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Panjab University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise PU Result direct link (Latest):

Course PU Result Date Result Links Bachelor of Laws 6th Sem June 27, 2023 Click Here Master of Computer Applications (MCA) 6th Sem June 22, 2023 Click Here B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four-Year Integrated Course) 7th Semester June 21, 2023 Click Here M.Sc. (Information Technology) 4th Sem June 19, 2023 Click Here Bachelor of Computer Applications 6th Sem June 16, 2023 Click Here B.Ed. General (Two year Course) 1st Semester June 14, 2023 Click Here Master of Journalism & Mass Communication ( MMC ) Ist Semester June 14, 2023 Click Here

PU Result 2023: How to Apply for Panjab University Result Revaluation?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks obtained in the odd/even semester exams can apply for PU result revaluation to improve their marks. They need to fill out the revaluation application form online or offline. Check the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for Panjab University result revaluation:

Step 1: Download the PU result marksheet revaluation form through the official website

Step 2: Result revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the university office

Step 3: Fill out the form as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation

Step 4:The subjects for revaluation must be selected carefully as no further changes will be entertained by the examination authorities

Step 5: After this, make the payment of the specified result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the PU result revaluation form to the respective examination office

Academic Courses Offered at Panjab University (PU)

Candidates can check the list of the academic courses including BA, BSc, MA, and MSc offered by Panjab University in the table mentioned below:

Name of courses Total Numbers M.A. Programme 43 courses M.Sc. Programme 24 courses M.B.A Programme 13 courses M.Phil Programme 16 courses Bachelor’s Programmes 40 courses

