[Latest] CCSU Result 2023: Check Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result Link Here at ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com

The CCSU Result 2023 is available to download through the student login portal available at the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in and ccsuresults.com. The examination authority releases the UG, PG, doctoral program and diploma results online. Check semester-wise result here

CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University releases the result of BA, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc and other courses online. Students who appeared for UG and PG odd/even semester exams can check their CCSU result 2023 at ccsuniversity.ac.in, ccsuresults.com. They have to use their roll number to download their CCSU marksheet. The result will likely have details like: name, roll no, marks of the student secured in the exam, subject names and subject-wise marks.

Chaudhary Charan Singh University located in Meerut popularly known as CCSU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The University offers UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Agricultural Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Journalism, Mass Communication, Earth Sciences, Teacher and Physical Education, Fine Arts, Legal Studies, Home Science and Business Studies.

CCSU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.Sc, B.Com, B.A Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the latest update, the CCSU result 2023 has been declared for the following courses and semesters: B.Sc (AG) Hons 2nd Sem, B.Com LL.b 9th Sem, B.A.JMC 3rd Sem, M.Com 3rd Sem, M.Sc Mathematics 3rd Sem, M.Sc Statistics 3rd Sem, M.Sc Physics 3rd Sem, M.Sc Zoology 1st Sem, M.A.History 3rd Sem and M.A.Geography 3rd Sem. Check here the direct link for Chaudhary Charan Singh University, CCSU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:

To Check CCSU Result 2023 Direct Link

How to Check CCSU Result 2023: Steps to Download Chaudhary Charan Singh University Semester Result and Marksheet

Those studying in CCSU can go through the steps to know how to download semester, yearly, and final CCSU 2023 results and marksheets.

Also Check - MDU Result 2023

CCSU Result 2023: How to Check CCSU Semester Result 2023?

Regular and private students can check their CCSU Odd and even semester results online at the official website of the university. They have to use their roll number to check CCSU semester-wise results whereas regular, private and professional courses results can be checked by using the course name, year/semester and roll number/enrollment number. Go through the steps to know how to check the CCSU results:

CCSU Result 2023: How to Check and Download CCSU Result Marksheet Online

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: ccsuresults.com

Step 2: On the new page, click on odd/even semester result or regular/private/professional courses

Step 3: The course and semester wise CCSU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check CCSU odd/even semester result

Step 5: Check the results and download it

CCSU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Chaudhary Charan Singh University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise CCSU Result direct link (Latest):

CCSU Result 2023: How to Apply for Chaudhary Charan Singh University Result Revaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks secured in the odd/even semester exams can apply for CCSU result revaluation. The application for result revaluation can be made online or offline. Check below the steps to know how to apply for CCSU result revaluation:

Step 1: Download the CCSU result marksheet revaluation form from the official website

Step 2: Result revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the university office

Step 3: Fill the form as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation

Step 4:The subjects for revaluation must be selected carefully as no changes will be entertained afterwards

Step 5: Pay the specified result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the form to the respective examination office

CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut Marking Scheme

As per the official notification of CCSU, the examination of all subjects is done based on internal assessment for 25 marks out of 100 and external assessment for 75 marks. The internal assessment of 25 marks will be as per the system mentioned in the syllabus.

CCSU Result 2023: Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut Grading System

UGC formulated a uniform evaluation system and computation of the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) based on student’s performance in examinations. The question paper of all the subjects will be of 100 marks, which will be converted into percentile and graded by the software according to credit and formula. In the CGPA scheme of evaluation, the overall subject credit score is divided into 20% internal assessment and 80% end-semester exam.

Courses Offered at Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU)

Candidates can check below the list of BA, BSc, MA, and MSc courses in the table provided:

Name of courses Total Numbers M.A. Programme 17 courses are offered M.Sc. Programme 7 courses M.Sc. (Ag.) Programme 7 courses Bachelor’s Programmes 43 courses

CCSU Meerut Highlights: Chaudhary Charan Singh University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the CCSU Meerut overview and highlights.

About CCSU Details University Name Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut Popularly Known As CCSU Established 1965 Courses BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc Courses CCSU Result Link - Latest Click Here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed

Also Check;