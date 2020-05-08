VIT entrance to be held from July 29 2020 to August 2 2020

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE02020 for the Enrolment into engineering programmes at VIT is scheduled to be held from July 29 to August 2. The exam will be held 119 cities across India and around two lakhs students are expected to attend. In release, VIT stated it would follow all state regulations on social distancing and hygiene during the exams Due to the lockdown, the last date for applying has also been extended There exam comprises 125 MCQs and students would be chosen based on their VITEEE rank.

Eligibility

Nationality:

The applicant for admission should be a Resident / Non Resident Indian National / PIO.

Foreign Candidates studied/studying abroad can apply directly through foreign category only. A separate application form is made available. Kindly check our website for details

Age Limit:

Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 1998 are eligible to apply for VITEEE-2020. The date of birth as recorded in the High School / SSC / X Certificate will be considered authentic. Candidates should produce this certificate in original as a proof of their age at the time of counselling, failing for which they will be disqualified.

Qualifying Examination:

Candidates appearing for the VITEEE-2020 should have either completed or shall be appearing in 2020, in any one of the following qualifying examinations:

The final examination of the 10+2 system of Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the State Board; Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE, New Delhi), The Council for

Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE), New Delhi.

Intermediate or Two-year Pre-University Examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University.

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.

General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Srilanka) at the Advanced (A) level.

As per VIT Norms, Regular 'NIOS' board candidates are also eligible for VITEEE. They should produce the Migration Cum Transfer Certificate at the time of joining.

Eligibility Criteria For The Qualifying Examination:

Candidates appearing for the VITEEE in 2020 should have secured minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate).

The average marks obtained in the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology (PCM / PCB) in +2 (or its equivalent) put together should be minimum aggregate of 50% for the following categories:

Candidates belonging to SC/ST



Candidates hailing from Jammu and Kashmir/ Ladakh and the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. CERTIFICATE TO PROVE COMMUNITY / NATIVITY should be produced at the time of counselling, failing which they will not be considered for admission.

Subject Eligibility:

Candidates who have opted for MPCEA(Maths / Physics/ Chemistry / English / Aptitude)in VITEEE 2020 are eligible for all the B.Tech. Programmes.

Candidates who have opted for BPCEA(Biology / Physics/ Chemistry / English / Aptitude)in VITEEE 2020 are eligible for the following Bio stream programmes only. But after joining, registering Mathematics as bridge course is mandatory.

B.Tech. Bio-engineering(VIT-Bhopal)



B.Tech. Biotechnology(VIT, Vellore)



B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering with specialisation in Bioinformatics(VIT, Vellore)



B.Tech. Electronics and Communication with specialisation in Biomedical Engineering(VIT, Vellore)

Exam pattern

All Questions will be of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)

The aptitude section in VITEEE will be in addition to subjects viz. Maths or Biology, Physics, Chemistry and English. The number of questions for the respective sections in VITEEE will be, Maths or Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions) and English (5 questions).

No Negative marks for wrong answers

VITEEE Results

A merit list will be prepared based on VITEEE rank. VITEEE results will be available on our website www.vit.ac.in

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by VIT. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.