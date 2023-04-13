WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time: Check West Bengal Class 10th Toppers List, Latest Updates Here

WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Date & Time: WBBSE is likely to release the West Bengal class 10th result by May 2023. Students can check their result online at the official website: wbresults.nic.in. Get details here

WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to release the Madhyamik result soon. As per media reports, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly informed that the West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 is likely to be declared by third or fourth week of May. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Students can check their class 10th result online at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Last year, the class 10th result was announced on June 3. The overall pass percentage was 86.60%. A total of 88.59% of boys passed the examination and 85.0% of girls qualified.

WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time

As per media reports, the West Bengal 10th result is expected to be announced by last week of May. The officials will release a notice regarding the announcement of Madhyamik result date and time. Till then, students can go through the table to know the expected date:

Events Date WB 10th Result Last week of May 2023 West Bengal Madhyamik compartment exam June/July 2023 West Bengal 10th compartment result July/August 2023 WB Madhyamik exam February 23 to March 4, 2023

Official Links To Check WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Online

To check WBBSE 10th result, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy traffic, there might be chances that the official website of West Bengal might get slow or not work. However, students can check their WB Madhyamik result at these websites:

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

How to Check WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Online?

To check the results, students have to use the login details. To ensure that they are aware and can check their West Bengal class 10th result, they can go through the steps provided below:

Step 1 : Visit the official website: wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on - West Bengal Madhyamik result link

Step 3: Enter Roll, number and date of birth in the login window

Step 4: Click on submit button. Madhyamik result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it safe to use for further reference

WBBSE Result 2023 Re-evaluation

After the release of result, students who are not satisfied with the marks can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The students can avail of this facility by filling up an application form and paying a requisite fee. In case of a change in marks, the board will update it in the original mark sheet. In rechecking, the entire answer sheet of a student is rechecked while in re-evaluation, the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer.

WB Madhyamik Compartment Result 2023

The students who fail in one or two subjects can appear in the compartmental examination to save their academic year from getting wasted. WBBSE conducts the compartment examination every year. The facility can be availed of by students by filling up the application form and paying the specified application fee. The complete details regarding WB class 10th compartment exam will be shared after the announcement of result.

Previous Year WB Madhyamik (Class 10) Result Statistics

Last year, a total of 10,98,775 students appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik exam. The overall pass percentage in class 10th was recorded at 86.60%. Go through the table to check complete details of last few year’s pass percentage, girl’s and boy’s pass percentages:

Years Students appeared Overall pass % Girls’ pass % Boys’ pass % 2022 10,98,775 86.60 % 85 % 88.59 % 2021 10,79,749 100 % 100 % 100 % 2020 10,35,666 86.34 % 83.48 % 89.87 % 2019 10,66,176 86.07 % 82.87 % 89.97 % 2018 11,02,921 85.49 % 79.62 % 86.34 % 2017 10,71,717 85.65 % 79.62 % 86.34 % 2016 11,44,097 84.5 % 83 % 83 % 2015 10,35,930 81.8 % 81 % 80 % 2014 10,51,859 78.45 % 77 % 76 %

WB Madhyamik Result Toppers List

Last year, Arnab Gharai from Bankura and Rounak Mondol from East Burdwan topped the exam. This year, a total of 11,18,821 students appeared for the exam including 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. Also, 11 students obtained 5th rank with 689 marks whereas six students secured the 6th spot with 688 marks. Check the table below to know the name of the toppers:

Rank Names Marks Rank 1 Arnab Ghorai Bankura 693 Rank 1 Rounak Mandal 693 Rank 2 Mousiki Sarkar 692 Rank 3 Pathabhaban Sutasree Tripathi

