West Bengal 12th Result 2023 Expected By May, Check WB HS Result Websites Here

West Bengal 12th Result 2023: WBCHSE is likely to release HS result by May. Students can check their WB 12th result online at wbresults.nic.in. Know list of websites here

West Bengal 12th Result 2023: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to declare class 12th result by May. As per media reports, the West Bengal Board HS exam results will be declared in the last week of May or the first week of June, 2023. However, an official update regarding the release of the WB HS result date and time is still awaited. According to media reports, the evaluation process of the answer sheets is going on.

Once announced, students can check their result online at wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. To check the result, students will have to enter their credentials in the login window. The online West Bengal HS result 2022 will be provisional. Students have to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration of the WB 12th result.

Check What Officials Informed Regarding West Bengal 12th Result 2023 Date?

As per some media reports, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Dr. Chiranjib Bhattacharjee informed, “the process of evaluation of the Class 12 answer sheets is in progress and we are getting marks of students. The West Bengal Board Class 12 results is expected to be declared in the last week of May or the first week of June, 2023,” Bhattacharjee added.

West Bengal 12th Result 2023 Date

As of now, no official date has been announced for the release WB HS result. Check the table below to know the expected date of WB class 12th result:

Events Dates WBCHSE Class 12 exam March 14 to 27, 2023 WB 12th result May/June 2023

Where To Check the West Bengal 12th Result 2023?

To check WBCHSE 12th result, students have to visit the official websites. However, there might be chances that the official website of the board might get slow. In that case, students can check alternate websites or other ways to check the West Bengal 12th result. Check below some of the websites -

wbchse.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in

How To Check West Bengal 12th Result 2023?

The officials will announce the result online for all the streams. Students have to visit the official website to download their marks. They can go through the steps mentioned below to know how to check WB HS result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on WB Board HS result link.

Step 3: Enter roll number in the login window.

Step 4: Click on submit tab, WB HS result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it safe for further reference.

