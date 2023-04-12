JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023 From April 26, Check Subject-Wise Complete Schedule Here

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Date 2023: Bihar Board has announced the dates for compartment exams through the official BSEB twitter handle. The board will conduct the Bihar Board 12th compartment exam 2023 from April 26 to May 8. Check the timings here.

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Date 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the compartment exam date sheet today - April 12. As per the schedule released, the BSEB class 12th compartment exam will be held from April 26, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two sittings: first from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and second sitting from 2 to 5:15 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper. 

Bihar Board 12th datesheet 2023 for compartment exams includes the exam dates, time, and important guidelines. Earlier, BSEB 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce on March 21 at 2 pm. This year, a total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the Bihar Board intermediate examination, out of which 10,91,948 passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83.7 %. 

The dates for compartment exam has been released on the official BSEB Twitter handle. Students appearing for the compartment exam can go through the table to know the subject-wise date and time of the papers: 

Exam Dates

Morning Shift

Evening Shift

April 26, 2023

Hindi

Biology, History, English

April 27, 2023

Physics, Entrepreneurship, Psychology

Agriculture, Music, Hindi

April 28, 2023

English

Mathematics, Business Studies

May 2, 2023

Chemistry, Economics

Geography, Accountancy, Foundation Course

May 3, 2023

Sociology, Elective Subject Paper

Political Science, Elective Subject Paper 2

May 4, 2023

Home Science

Philosophy

May 6, 2023

Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Arabic

Yoga and Physical Education, Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Technology

May 8, 2023

Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Arabic

NIL

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Date 2023 Tweet 

Bihar Board 12th timetable 2023 for compartment has information about the exam dates, time etc. Check the official tweet of BSEB:  

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Statistics 

This year, BSEB 12th Arts pass percentage was recorded at 82.74% whereas in Science and Commerce, 93.95% and 83.93% students passed. Check below the table to know complete stream-wise details of Bihar Board 12th result 2023: 

Streams

1st Division

2nd Division

3rd Division

Science

3,01,627

1,87,223

3,450

Arts

1,80,979

2,86,859

85,312

Commerce

30,475

12,975

2,730

