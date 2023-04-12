BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023 From April 26, Check Subject-Wise Complete Schedule Here

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Date 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the compartment exam date sheet today - April 12. As per the schedule released, the BSEB class 12th compartment exam will be held from April 26, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two sittings: first from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and second sitting from 2 to 5:15 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper.
Bihar Board 12th datesheet 2023 for compartment exams includes the exam dates, time, and important guidelines. Earlier, BSEB 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce on March 21 at 2 pm. This year, a total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the Bihar Board intermediate examination, out of which 10,91,948 passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83.7 %.
BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Dates 2023
The dates for compartment exam has been released on the official BSEB Twitter handle. Students appearing for the compartment exam can go through the table to know the subject-wise date and time of the papers:
|
Exam Dates
|
Morning Shift
|
Evening Shift
|
April 26, 2023
|
Hindi
|
Biology, History, English
|
April 27, 2023
|
Physics, Entrepreneurship, Psychology
|
Agriculture, Music, Hindi
|
April 28, 2023
|
English
|
Mathematics, Business Studies
|
May 2, 2023
|
Chemistry, Economics
|
Geography, Accountancy, Foundation Course
|
May 3, 2023
|
Sociology, Elective Subject Paper
|
Political Science, Elective Subject Paper 2
|
May 4, 2023
|
Home Science
|
Philosophy
|
May 6, 2023
|
Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Arabic
|
Yoga and Physical Education, Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Technology
|
May 8, 2023
|
Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Arabic
|
NIL
BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Date 2023 Tweet
Bihar Board 12th timetable 2023 for compartment has information about the exam dates, time etc. Check the official tweet of BSEB:
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/dtnkPVdqWA— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 12, 2023
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Statistics
This year, BSEB 12th Arts pass percentage was recorded at 82.74% whereas in Science and Commerce, 93.95% and 83.93% students passed. Check below the table to know complete stream-wise details of Bihar Board 12th result 2023:
|
Streams
|
1st Division
|
2nd Division
|
3rd Division
|
Science
|
3,01,627
|
1,87,223
|
3,450
|
Arts
|
1,80,979
|
2,86,859
|
85,312
|
Commerce
|
30,475
|
12,975
|
2,730
