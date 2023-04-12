BSEB 10th Result 2023: Scrutiny Applications Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar Board class 10 answer sheet scrutiny application window to close today. Candidates applying can submit the applications through the link given on the official website.

BSEB 10th Scrutiny Applications: Bihar School Examination Board will close the BSEB 10th scrutiny application window today - April 12, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar matric exams and want to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation can visit the official website of the Bihar board to submit the applications.

Bihar Board 10th result 2023 was announced on March 31, 2023. The board commenced the application process for the 10th answer sheet scrutiny on April 3, 2023. Candidates are required to visit the website and log in through the link provided following which they can enter the details in the application form and submit the required fees.

Bihar Board class 10 scrutiny applications are available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also visit the website - scrutiny.biharboardonline.com to submit the scrutiny applications.

Bihar 10th Scrutiny Applications Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to apply for the BSEB 10th Scrutiny

The link for candidates to apply for the class 10 answer sheet scrutiny is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to submit the scrutiny applications.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB secondary answer sheet scrutiny link’

Step 3: Log in using the user id and password

Step 4: Fill in the details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

This year a total of 16,10,657 students qualified the BSEB 10th exam 2023. The board conducted the class 10 exams from February 14 to 22, 2023. Candidates can keep visiting the website for further details on the answer sheet scrutiny procedure.

Also Read: BSEB Inter Compartment Practical Admit Card Out