WB Police Recruitment 2022 for Sub Assistant Engineer (SAE) Posts, Apply Online @wbphidcl.com

WB Police is hiring Sub Assistant Engineers (SAE). Candidates can check important dates, salary, educational qualification, age limit and other details.

Created On: May 13, 2022 14:13 IST
Modified On: May 13, 2022 14:13 IST
WB Police Recruitment 2022
WB Police Recruitment 2022

WB Police Recruitment 2022 Notification: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has issued a notice for recruitment to the post of Sub Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Sub Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in West Bengal Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBPH&IDCL). The candidates will be required to apply online, against advertisement number 02/2022, on the official website i.e. wbphidcl.com from 18 May to 03 June 2022.

Candidates with Diploma in a relevant engineering stream are eligible for this recruitment drive. Their age should not be more than 40 years.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 18 May 2022
  • Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 03 June 2022

WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Vacancy Details

  • Sub Assistant Engineer - Civil
  • Sub Assistant Engineer - Electrical

WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Salary:

Rs. 20000

Eligibility Criteria for WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Sub Assistant Engineer - 3 years Diploma Course in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by AICTE/WBSCT &VE&SD
  • Sub Assistant Engineer - Electrical - 3 years Diploma Course in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering from an Institute recognized by AICTE/WBSCT &VE&SD

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam and/or Viva Voce

How to Apply for WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on  wbphidcl.com from 18 May to 03 June 2022.

WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Notification Download

