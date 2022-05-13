WB Police Recruitment 2022 for Sub Assistant Engineer (SAE) Posts, Apply Online @wbphidcl.com

WB Police Recruitment 2022 Notification: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has issued a notice for recruitment to the post of Sub Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Sub Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in West Bengal Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBPH&IDCL). The candidates will be required to apply online, against advertisement number 02/2022, on the official website i.e. wbphidcl.com from 18 May to 03 June 2022.
Candidates with Diploma in a relevant engineering stream are eligible for this recruitment drive. Their age should not be more than 40 years.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 18 May 2022
- Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 03 June 2022
WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Vacancy Details
- Sub Assistant Engineer - Civil
- Sub Assistant Engineer - Electrical
WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Salary:
Rs. 20000
Eligibility Criteria for WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Sub Assistant Engineer - 3 years Diploma Course in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by AICTE/WBSCT &VE&SD
- Sub Assistant Engineer - Electrical - 3 years Diploma Course in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering from an Institute recognized by AICTE/WBSCT &VE&SD
Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
Selection Process for WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam and/or Viva Voce
How to Apply for WB Police Sub Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply online on wbphidcl.com from 18 May to 03 June 2022.