WB Police SI Admit Card 2020 to Release on this date @wbpolice.gov.in, Check WBPRB SI Final Exam 2019 Date & Details Here

WB Police SI Admit Card 2020: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the final date of Sub Inspector Exam 2019 Date at its website. All such candidates who applied for WBPRB SI Recruitment 2019 Exam against the advertisement number WBPRB/NOTICE- 23 /2020 /SI(WBP) – 19 will be soon able to download their admit cards through the official website of WBPRB.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.

As per the WBPRB Announcement, the WBPRB SI Final Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 from 11 AM to 4.30 PM. The WBPRB SI Final Exam 2019 Admit Cards will be available on the official website on 13 November 2020. All candidates who are going to appear in the exam are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest update.

For the convenience of the candidates, we will provide the direct link of admit cards in this article. All candidates are advised to keep checking on this article for latest updates.

Further, the board has stated that the candidates will have to first fill up the CoVID-19 Self Declaration Form and then, they will be able to download WB Police SI Admit Card 2020 through the official website.

Moreover, the board has released important instructions for the WBPRB SI Recruitment 2020 Exam. The candidates will have to wear face mask mandatorily on the day of the exam. No candidate shall be allowed to take part in the Final Combined Competitive Written Examination without wearing a new 3 ply mask and no further date of exam.

Candidates must follow the norms of physical distancing and hand hygiene. Candidate’s body temperature and oxygen saturation (SPO2) level will be measured at the entrance of the venue, candidates whose body temperature and oxygen saturation level is beyond the threshold shall not be allowed to enter the venue.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 668 vacancies for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (Unarmed Branch) & Sub Inspector (Armed Branch) vacancies. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official websites for the latest updates.