WBCS Mains 2020 New Date Announced @wbpsc.gov.in, Admit Cards Soon

WBCS Mains 2020 Exam Date: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has recently released a notice regarding the commencement of forthcoming exams. According to which, the commission has decided to conduct WBCS Mains 2020 Exam against advertisement number 22/2019 on 27th, 28th, 29th & 31st August 2021.

Candidates who are eligible to appear in WBCS Mains 2020 will be able to download their admit cards in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates and gear up themselves for the exam. Earlier, the commission was to conduct the WBCS Mains 2020 between 7 May and 30 June 2021 which was postponed due to the spread of the pandemic.

WBPSC WBCS 2020 Exam Date

WBCS Mains 2020 Exam Admit Card

The admit cards will be allotted within 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or this article for further updates.

WBCS Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

The WBCS Mains 2020 will consist of six compulsory papers and one optional subject consisting of two papers (only for candidates applying for group A and/or B) to be chosen by the candidates from the list of optional subjects. There will be two papers on the optional subject of 200 marks each. Each paper, Compulsory or Optional, will carry 200 marks and will be of 3 hours duration.

Out of six compulsory papers, four papers i.e. (i) General Studies- I, (ii) General Studies- II, (iii) The Constitution of India and Indian Economy including role and functions of Reserve Bank of India and (iv) Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning will be of MCQ Type to be answered in OMR answer sheets and remaining two compulsory papers i.e. Paper - I and Paper - II will be of conventional type written examination.

Those who will qualify in WBCS Mains 2020 will be called for the further recruitment process. The overall recruitment process involves prelims, mains and personality test.