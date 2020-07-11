Download WBP Admit Card 2019-20 for Constable and Warder @wbprb.applythrunet.co.in: WB Police Constable & Warder Interview From 20 July

WBP Admit Card 2019-20: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has uploaded the admit card for interview round for the post of Constable and Warder/Female Warder. Candidates can download WBP Constable Interview Admit Card or WBP Warder Interview Admit Card from the official website from WBPRB website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.

WBP Interview Admit Card Links is also given below. The candidates can download the admit card 10 days before his/her date of interview and after filling up the Self Declaration Form truthfully as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the disease. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their WBP e-call letter together will filled up Self Declaration Form before the Range Recruitment Board concerned at the time of reporting.

WB Police Constable Interview Admit Card Download

WB Police Warder Interview Admit Card Download

On 09 July, WBP has published an important notification regarding the interview round for the post of Constable (Male) in WBP – 2019 and for the post of Warder/Female Warder under Directorate of Correctional Services, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019. As per WBP Notice, the interview for Constable followed by Warder will commence under 10 Range Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on & from 20 July 2020.

Candidates can check their interview from the official website of WB Police i.e. wbprb.applythrunet.co.in. WBP Interview Link is also given below. The candidates will get to know his/her date of interview through the link provided using their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth in the fields provide for that.

WBP Constable Interview and WBP Warder Interview Date Link

The RRBs will conduct interview at 36 locations to reduce the travel needs of candidates in view of CoVID-19. These 10 RRBs are Presidency Range Recruitment Board - I, Presidency Range Recruitment Board - II, Murshidabad Range Recruitment Board - I, Murshidabad Range Recruitment Board - II, Murshidabad Range Recruitment Board - III, Medinipur Range Recruitment Board, Bankura Range Recruitment Board, Burdwan Range Recruitment Board, Jalpaiguri Range Recruitment Board and Malda Range Recruitment Board. The candidates can check the Venues,Address and Date of Interview through the link below:

WBP Interview Date PDF Download

WBP Constable Recruitment 2019-20

The board is conducting the interview to fill 8419 vacancies for Constable (Male) in West Bengal Police. WBP Constable final examination was held on 16 January 2020 and the result for the same was announced on 14 May 2020.

WBP Warder Recruitment 2019-20

West Bangal Police, Directorate of Correctional Services is conducting the interview to fill 816 vacant posts of Male and Female Warder.